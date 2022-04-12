VentureIsrael Invests in Israeli Startup infiniDome, Pioneer in GPS Anti-Jamming and Navigation Resiliency Solutions for Defense, HLS and Commercial Applications

infiniDome is a leading developer of GPS and GNSS anti-jamming protection technology for UAVs and autonomous vehicles. infiniDome's products provide continuous security against a wide range of jamming threats, ensuring PNT (position, navigation and timing) persistence for critical systems.

infiniDome's patented anti-jamming technology is deployed through the company's worldwide network of partners and distributors protecting UAVs, vehicles and critical networks.



Recently, infiniDome, Honeywell, and Easy Aerial demonstrated the first UAV-tailored resilient navigation solution to complete critical missions under GPS challenged and denied environments. The three parties demonstrated the fully operational #RobustNavigationSystem, which integrates GPS anti-jamming technology (#GPSdome), Inertial System (#HCINS ) and Radar Velocity System (#HRVS) into the first-ever fully resilient navigation system allowing UAVs not only to stay in the sky but actually complete their mission in the harshest of environments.



"GPS navigation security is the cornerstone of a number of applications, both defense and commercial. infiniDome is able to protect a range of vehicles that used to be vulnerable to GPS jamming," - says Roman Gold, Managing General Partner of VentureIsrael.



"We see VentureIsrael as a great partner to us with great contacts from the industry and their investor network. VI had joined our other fantastic investors, like Honeywell, Next Gear and others, at a pivotal time, allowing our company to scale and realize the immense potential it has with its rapidly growing customer base," - says Omer Sharar, CEO & Co-Founder of infiniDome.



About infiniDome

infiniDome, the GPS Security Company, provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming attacks. infiniDome's GPS protection solutions are tailored for defending the GPS systems which are at the heart of drones and other unmanned systems, vehicle fleets and critical networks as well as defense applications.



About VentureIsrael

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early-stage deep tech fund. The firm is market and domain agnostic with an investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market, and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions capable of scale rapidly to meet 'on and high' demand. It is dedicated to the 'unique' technological excellence of the startup and is not afraid of an unconventional approach.

