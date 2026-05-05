VENTURI BOLD BREW AMBASSADOR JULIAN "HAMMER HANDS" RODRIGUEZ STEPS INTO THE SPOTLIGHT ON PARAMOUNT+ THIS SUNDAY

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Venturi Bold Brew

May 05, 2026, 05:48 ET

Rodriguez Set to Deliver KO-Power Performance at Zuffa Boxing 6 on May 10th Fueled by Venturi Bold Brew

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturi Bold Brew, the premium cold brew coffee brand built for those who outwork, out grind, and outlast the competition, is proud to announce that its brand ambassador, professional boxer Julian "Hammer Hands" Rodriguez, will compete on the national stage this Sunday, May 10th, in Zuffa Boxing 6 streaming live on Paramount+.

It's a moment Venturi Bold Brew was made for. Julian doesn't just represent our brand, he embodies it. Relentless. Powerful. Unapologetically bold." – Venturi Bold Brew

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**EVENT: ** Zuffa Boxing 6

**DATE: ** Sunday, May 10, 2025

**NETWORK: ** Paramount+ | Live Streaming

**FIGHTER: ** Julian "Hammer Hands" Rodriguez | Venturi Bold Brew Ambassador

Julian Rodriguez didn't earn the nickname "Hammer Hands" by accident. With a punishing combination of raw power and surgical precision, Rodriguez has built a reputation as one of the most exciting young fighters in professional boxing. His style is simple: hit hard, hit often, and never stop moving forward, a philosophy that resonates deeply with everything Venturi Bold Brew stands for.

Rodriguez joined the Venturi Bold Brew family because the partnership made sense far beyond an endorsement deal. Like our cold brew, Julian is crafted with patience, powered by intensity, and built to deliver on the biggest stages. This Sunday, the entire boxing world will see exactly what we've known all along.

"Every time I step into that ring, I'm bringing everything I've got, the same way Bold Brew brings maximum flavor in every can. We both hit different. May 10th, I'm showing the world what Hammer Hands is about."  — Julian "Hammer Hands" Rodriguez, Venturi Bold Brew Ambassador

We don't sponsor athletes. We partner with warriors.

Zuffa Boxing 6 • Sunday, May 10th • Paramount+

Stream it. Watch him work. Crack a Bold Brew.

Venturi Bold Brew is a premium cold brew coffee company forged for the fearless. Cold-steeped for 24 hours with 100% specialty-grade beans, every can delivers a smooth, bold, unapologetic hit of energy that matches the pace of those who refuse to slow down. Whether you're putting in overtime at the gym, grinding through a long shift, or watching your fighter win on national television, Bold Brew is in your corner. Learn more and purchase at venturiboldbrew.com.

CONTACT: Venturi Bold Brew | Communications & PR [email protected] | @ drinkventuri

SOURCE Venturi Bold Brew

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