The flagship location marks the first step in a national rollout of Caffé Venturi cafés, developed in partnership with Azalea Fresh Market

ATLANTA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturi Bold Brew, the Georgia-based premium nitro cold brew company known for its direct-trade sourcing and boldly uncompromised flavor, today announced the launch of Caffé Venturi, a first-of-its-kind cold brew fusion bar opening soon in the heart of downtown Atlanta. The debut location, developed in partnership with Azalea Fresh Market, represents the first move in an ambitious long-term vision: a national network of Caffé Venturi cafés that bring the brand's signature nitro experience directly to communities across the country.

Venturi Bold Brew Unveils Caffé Venturi, a Cold Brew Fusion Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Atlanta Post this Caffe Venturi, a nitro cold brew fusion bar, in downtown Atlanta, GA

Designed as a cold brew fusion bar, the downtown Atlanta flagship reimagines what a coffee destination can be, pairing Venturi's six-flavor nitro lineup with a sleek, retro-inspired aesthetic, that blends warm nostalgia with clean, modern lines. It's a physical expression of a brand that has always positioned itself as cold brew with an agenda: coffee engineered to taste like tomorrow.

The downtown location is the first of several flagship cafés planned in close collaboration with Azalea Fresh Market, whose retail footprint and operational expertise are helping accelerate Caffé Venturi's early expansion. A full sit-down café experience with a more immersive, hospitality-forward format is slated to follow in Atlanta's Virginia Highlands neighborhood around the end of 2026.

"We've been building toward this moment, and the anticipation of finally opening our doors is something the entire team feels every single day. Caffé Venturi is more than a café, it's the beginning of a movement. We're incredibly grateful to Azalea Fresh Market for partnering with us to bring these first flagship locations to life. Together, we're building something built to last." — Jason Scalzo, Chief Executive Officer, Venturi Bold Brew

For Venturi, the café rollout is a deliberate next chapter in a growth story that a refuses to compromise. Each Caffé Venturi is conceived as a repeatable flagship model, a scalable blueprint designed to be replicated in high-traffic markets nationwide, deepening brand loyalty while opening a direct, high-margin channel to consumers.

"To watch a vision, that started as an idea, finally take physical shape into a place people can actually walk into is nothing short of amazing. This is the moment where the brand stops being something you drink, and becomes somewhere you belong. Seeing it come to life is everything." — April Monet, Director of Communications, Venturi Bold Brew

Caffé Venturi's downtown Atlanta cold brew fusion bar will open its doors in the coming months, with the Virginia Highlands sit-down café to follow around the close of 2026. Additional locations will be announced as the national rollout continues.

About Venturi Bold Brew

Venturi Bold Brew is a Georgia-based premium nitro cold brew company built on direct-trade sourcing and an uncompromising commitment to bold, distinctive flavor. Its lineup spans six signature offerings; Panama Black, Maple Vanilla Chai, Strawberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Basil, Sweet Tea Lemonade, and Stout Truffle. With the launch of Caffé Venturi, the company is extending its "Cold Brew for the Bold You" philosophy from the can into immersive, design-forward café experiences. Learn more at venturiboldbrew.com or follow @drinkventuri.

About Azalea Fresh Market

Azalea Fresh Market is a valued retail and development partner collaborating with Venturi Bold Brew to bring the first Caffé Venturi flagship locations to market. The partnership pairs Venturi's brand and product innovation with Azalea Fresh Market's retail and operational strengths to support a thoughtful, scalable café expansion.

MEDIA CONTACT

April Monet

Director of Communications, Venturi Bold

Brew[email protected] | venturiboldbrew.com | @drinkventuri

SOURCE Venturi Bold Brew