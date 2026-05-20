Venturi Bold Brew Honors the Heroes in Scrubs

Celebrating Nurses During National Nurses Appreciation Month

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Venturi Bold Brew is proud to join the nation in recognizing and celebrating National Nurses Appreciation Month, a time dedicated to honoring the extraordinary men and women who devote their lives to caring for others. Nurses represent some of the most selfless, resilient, and compassionate professionals in the world, and Venturi Bold Brew is honored to stand beside them, can in hand.

A Tribute to Those Who Never Stop

Thank you to all of the Nurses who are such a huge part of the Venturi community!

Nurses work tirelessly through long shifts, sleepless nights, and moments of immense pressure to ensure every patient receives the care they deserve. Their dedication goes far beyond any job description. They are advocates, comforters, educators, and lifesavers all at once. At Venturi Bold Brew, we see this commitment every single day in the hospitals and healthcare facilities we serve, and it never fails to inspire us.

"We are in awe of what nurses do," said a spokesperson for Venturi Bold Brew. "They bring a humanity to healthcare that no technology can replace. Being able to provide our bold, energizing nitro bold brew to the people who fuel our healthcare system is something we take tremendous pride in. It is not just business, it is a privilege."

Serving Those Who Serve: From Atlanta to Miami

Venturi Bold Brew is building a trusted presence in hospitals and healthcare institutions across the Atlanta metro area, bringing its signature nitro, bold flavor fusions, directly to the hands of healthcare workers who need it most. Among the distinguished facilities proudly served by Venturi Bold Brew is Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) which is one of the nation's top pediatric hospital systems. Nurses and clinical staff rely on Venturi to fuel their demanding days of caring for the youngest and most vulnerable patients.

Venturi Bold Brew is thrilled to announce the next exciting chapter in its healthcare journey: the brand is now available at the University of Miami Health (UHealth), extending its mission of energizing healthcare heroes beyond Georgia and into the vibrant and world-class medical community of South Florida.

"Expanding to University of Miami Health is a milestone we are deeply proud of," the spokesperson continued. "UHealth is a beacon of medical excellence, and the nurses and staff there embody the very spirit of compassionate, world-class care. We are humbled to be part of their daily routine and excited to grow alongside the healthcare communities we serve."

Bold Brew. Bold Purpose.

For Venturi Bold Brew, being present in hospitals isn't a distribution milestone, it's a mission alignment. Venturi was built on a foundational belief that what goes into your body matters, especially when your body is being asked to give everything it has. That's why every can is crafted with all-natural ingredients, sustainably sourced beans, and absolutely no artificial additives or hidden sweeteners delivering bold, steady energy without the crash that has no place in a healthcare environment. Nurses don't need a sugar spike followed by a slump; they need clean, real fuel that moves with them. Venturi does exactly that. And through its partnership with Phoenix Roasters, a direct-trade operation paying farmers 300% above standard fair-trade wages, every sip also supports the Cycle of Relief, funding global initiatives that protect vulnerable communities and uplift those in need. Caring for people isn't just what nurses do. It's what Venturi is built around.

This Nurses Appreciation Month, Venturi Bold Brew raises a can to every nurse, in Atlanta, in Miami, and across the country.

About Venturi Bold Brew

Venturi Bold Brew is a premium coffee brand committed to crafting bold, full-flavored coffees for people who demand more from their cup. Available in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and select retail locations throughout Atlanta and South Florida, including Savi Provisions and Milam's Market, Venturi is proud to energize the professionals who make a difference every day.

Media Contact:

Venturi Bold Brew | Press Office

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.venturiboldbrew.com

"Boldly Brewed. Proudly Served."

SOURCE Venturi Bold Brew