Venturi Bold Brew Announces Landmark Partnership with NASCAR Driver Natalie Decker

Decker to Make Official Debut with Team Venturi at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturi Bold Brew, the performance-driven coffee brand redefining premium energy, proudly announces a new partnership with NASCAR driver Natalie Decker. Decker will make her first official appearance as a driver for Team Venturi at the highly anticipated July 11th race in Atlanta, Georgia.

This partnership signals a bold new chapter for both Venturi Bold Brew and Natalie Decker uniting elite motorsports performance with a brand built on momentum, precision, and relentless improvement.

Venturi Bold Brew has rapidly emerged as a disruptive force in the premium beverage space, fueled by its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and community. Aligning with Decker, one of NASCAR's most dynamic and determined competitors, further solidifies Venturi's expanding presence within the national sports arena.

"Venturi Bold Brew was built on the notion that community, and quality can inspire energy, and continue momentum, with an emphasis on 'continue.' We got here because we believed that the coffee we brewed yesterday would never be better than the one we brewed today, and we looked forward to how we would improve the one tomorrow. Until, we developed something new, and truly different. Something unique. Something Bold," said Jason Scalzo, CEO, Venturi Bold Brew. "Venturi is proud to support Natalie Decker as the newest member of Team Venturi as she continues her ascent within the NASCAR circuit, and we look forward to embracing her within our community."

Decker's addition to Team Venturi represents more than a sponsorship, it's a shared mindset. Known for her calculated race strategy, refined driving style, and unapologetic competitive edge, Decker embodies the essence of the Venturi brand: relentless forward motion powered by bold energy.

Her July 11 debut in Atlanta marks the beginning of what both organizations anticipate will be a high-impact collaboration on and off the track. Fans can expect integrated brand activations, exclusive content, community initiatives, and race-day experiences designed to bring the Venturi community closer to the action.

In celebration of this new partnership, Venturi Bold Brew shared a message to Decker:

"Natalie, May you always be… Elegant. Calculated. Unapologetic. And most of all Bold."

As Team Venturi accelerates into Atlanta, the partnership underscores a broader vision: combining performance, purpose, and premium energy to drive the next era of motorsports culture.

Media Contact:

April Monet

Director of Communications

[email protected]

About Venturi Bold Brew

Venturi Bold Brew is a premium nitro cold brew company crafting bold coffee and tea fusions designed for life in motion. With an uncompromising commitment to flavor innovation, sustainability, and smooth nitro energy, Venturi is redefining the modern cold brew experience, bright, bold, and built for momentum.

About Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker is a professional NASCAR driver known for her competitive precision and rising impact within the sport. As she continues her ascent within the NASCAR circuit, Decker remains a prominent and influential figure in motorsports.

SOURCE Venturi Bold Brew