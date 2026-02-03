Venturi Bold Brew Launches Premium Nitro Cold Brew Line Featuring Unexpected Flavor Fusions

A bold new ready-to-drink coffee brand brings smooth nitro energy and modern flavors direct to consumers nationwide.

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee culture is evolving beyond the basic cup, and Venturi Bold Brew is leading the next wave with the official launch of its premium line of nitro cold brew fusions, crafted for consumers who want bold flavor, elevated ingredients, and smooth, modern energy in every can.

Venturi Nitro Cold Brew - Strawberry Hibiscus Pictured

Venturi Bold Brew enters the ready-to-drink market with a distinct approach: combining expertly brewed cold coffee with unexpected flavor pairings inspired by tea, culinary botanicals, and indulgent classics. The result is a nitro-infused experience that feels more like a craft beverage than a traditional coffee product.

The lineup features six signature varieties, including:

Panama Black, a single-origin dark roast with rich depth and velvety nitro texture

Blueberry Basil, blending ripe fruit sweetness with herbal complexity

Strawberry Hibiscus, an 80/20 hibiscus tea and blonde roast fusion

Sweet Tea Lemonade, a bright and refreshing Southern-inspired twist

Maple Vanilla Chai, combining warm spice with smooth sweetness (the only nitro chai on the market)

Stout Truffle, an indulgent blend for bold dessert-style coffee lovers

Unlike many canned coffees that rely on heavy sugar or artificial additives, Venturi Bold Brew emphasizes clean quality and intentional sourcing. All products are made with all-natural ingredients, sustainably sourced beans, and are gluten-free and Fair Trade certified, offering consumers a beverage they can feel good about drinking daily.

"Venturi is cold brew with momentum," CEO Jason Scalzo shares, describing its mission as creating coffee that tastes "bright, frothy, and built for life in motion."

Beyond flavor innovation, Venturi Bold Brew also highlights partnerships that reflect its commitment to craft and community, including hospitals, churches and foundations, reinforcing the company's focus on quality-driven coffee with purpose.

As consumer demand continues to grow for premium ready-to-drink beverages that align with wellness, lifestyle, and elevated taste, Venturi Bold Brew is positioned as a standout new player redefining what cold brew can be: adventurous, smooth, and future-forward.

Venturi Bold Brew is now available nationwide through its online store, with 4-pack and 12-pack options starting at $18.99 .

To learn more or shop the full collection, visit VenturiBoldBrew.com .

Media Contact: April Monet, Director of Communications, [email protected]

About Venturi Bold Brew

Venturi Bold Brew is a premium nitro cold brew company crafting bold coffee and tea fusions designed for life in motion. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and flavor innovation, Venturi is redefining what cold brew can be—bright, smooth, and built for lasting, crash free, energy.

