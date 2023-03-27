Venturi mask market size is set to grow by USD 1,947.69 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing adoption of home care will boost the market- Technavio

Mar 27, 2023, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global venturi mask market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,947.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.12% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing adoption of home care is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are the market growth.
Global Venturi Mask Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth
- The increasing adoption of home care is a key factor driving the growth of the market.
- Technological advances and improved healthcare services are encouraging many people to receive home-based medical care.
- Patients are choosing home care more frequently to avoid the burden of high expenditures and long hospital stays.
- Venturi masks are simple to use, combining comfort and efficiency.
- Such factors are expected to increase the demand for venturi masks and drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- An unfavorable reimbursement scenario is a major challenge to the growth of the global venturi mask market.
- Declining reimbursement rates and unfavorable changes in payer demographics are having a major impact on the treatment of chronic diseases.
- Chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia require long-term oxygen therapy.
- In the US, the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 (DRA) limits Medicare reimbursement for home oxygen therapy to 36 months. This will prevent oxygen providers from getting reimbursement for more than his 36 months of treatment.
- Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Global Venturi Mask Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (COPD, asthma, and others), and end-user (hospitals and clinics, homecare, and ASCs).
- The COPD segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of COPD is driven by increasing risk factors such as smoking and pollution. Long-term oxygen therapy is the first-line therapy for improving prognosis in COPD patients with chronic respiratory failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the global prevalence of COPD was approximately 12.2%. It is estimated that 600,000 to one million patients receive long-term oxygen therapy, incurring an annual cost of approximately USD 2 billion. This is expected to drive the demand for venturi masks in the treatment of COPD.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global venturi mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global venturi mask market.
- North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America will hold the largest market share in the global venturi mask market in 2022, with the US being the largest contributor. During the forecast period, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing product approvals, availability of advanced devices due to technological developments, heavy investment in R&D, and growing awareness of advanced people will drive the North American market. Also, the number of cases of chronic respiratory problems is increasing in North America due to the prevalence of smoking. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Global Venturi Mask Market – Leading trends influencing the market
- Increasing online marketing services is the primary trend in the global venturi mask market growth.
- Vendors are focusing on the online marketing of their products to provide better access to customers and increase the volume of product sales.
- Moreover, some vendors offer discounts and promotions on their online platforms that increase the number of online purchases.
- Furthermore, these products also come with a warranty or guarantee from the manufacturers.
- Hence, increasing online sales are expected to drive the growth of the global venturi mask market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Venturi Mask Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the venturi mask market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the venturi mask market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the venturi mask market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of venturi mask market vendors
Venturi Mask Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.12%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,947.69 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
12.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Amechotechnology.com, Becton Dickinson and Co., Braun and Co. Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd., GaleMed Corp., HSINER Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Invacare Corp., JG Moriya, Medline Industries LP, pfm medical ag, PVS SpA, Smiths Group Plc, Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd., SunMed, and SureCare Community Services Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
