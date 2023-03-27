Venturi mask market size is set to grow by USD 1,947.69 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing adoption of home care will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global venturi mask market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,947.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.12% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing adoption of home care is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venturi Mask Market 2023-2027

Global Venturi Mask Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of home care is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Technological advances and improved healthcare services are encouraging many people to receive home-based medical care.

Patients are choosing home care more frequently to avoid the burden of high expenditures and long hospital stays.

Venturi masks are simple to use, combining comfort and efficiency.

Such factors are expected to increase the demand for venturi masks and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

An unfavorable reimbursement scenario is a major challenge to the growth of the global venturi mask market.

Declining reimbursement rates and unfavorable changes in payer demographics are having a major impact on the treatment of chronic diseases.

Chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia require long-term oxygen therapy.

In the US, the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 (DRA) limits Medicare reimbursement for home oxygen therapy to 36 months. This will prevent oxygen providers from getting reimbursement for more than his 36 months of treatment.

Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Venturi Mask Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (COPD, asthma, and others), and end-user (hospitals and clinics, homecare, and ASCs).

The COPD segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of COPD is driven by increasing risk factors such as smoking and pollution. Long-term oxygen therapy is the first-line therapy for improving prognosis in COPD patients with chronic respiratory failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the global prevalence of COPD was approximately 12.2%. It is estimated that 600,000 to one million patients receive long-term oxygen therapy, incurring an annual cost of approximately USD 2 billion . This is expected to drive the demand for venturi masks in the treatment of COPD.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global venturi mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global venturi mask market.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America will hold the largest market share in the global venturi mask market in 2022, with the US being the largest contributor. During the forecast period, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing product approvals, availability of advanced devices due to technological developments, heavy investment in R&D, and growing awareness of advanced people will drive the North American market. Also, the number of cases of chronic respiratory problems is increasing in North America due to the prevalence of smoking. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Venturi Mask Market – Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing online marketing services is the primary trend in the global venturi mask market growth.

Vendors are focusing on the online marketing of their products to provide better access to customers and increase the volume of product sales.

Moreover, some vendors offer discounts and promotions on their online platforms that increase the number of online purchases.

Furthermore, these products also come with a warranty or guarantee from the manufacturers.

Hence, increasing online sales are expected to drive the growth of the global venturi mask market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Venturi Mask Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the venturi mask market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the venturi mask market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the venturi mask market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of venturi mask market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The disposable respiratory masks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5.38 billion . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Facemasks and LMA), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Facemasks and LMA), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The laryngeal airway mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 55.56 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (disposal and reusable) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Venturi Mask Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,947.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Amechotechnology.com, Becton Dickinson and Co., Braun and Co. Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd., GaleMed Corp., HSINER Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Invacare Corp., JG Moriya, Medline Industries LP, pfm medical ag, PVS SpA, Smiths Group Plc, Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd., SunMed, and SureCare Community Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global venturi mask Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global venturi mask Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By End-users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By End-users Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 COPD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on COPD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on COPD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on COPD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on COPD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Asthma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Asthma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Asthma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Homecare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Homecare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Homecare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Homecare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 106: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 107: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 108: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 109: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 110: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 111: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 112: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Amechotechnology.com

Exhibit 116: Amechotechnology.com - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amechotechnology.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Amechotechnology.com - Key offerings

12.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Braun and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Braun and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Braun and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Braun and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: For Care Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 GaleMed Corp.

Exhibit 130: GaleMed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: GaleMed Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: GaleMed Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 HSINER Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: HSINER Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: HSINER Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: HSINER Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Intersurgical Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Intersurgical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Intersurgical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Intersurgical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 JG Moriya

Exhibit 139: JG Moriya - Overview



Exhibit 140: JG Moriya - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: JG Moriya - Key offerings

12.12 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 142: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 143: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.13 pfm medical ag

Exhibit 145: pfm medical ag - Overview



Exhibit 146: pfm medical ag - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: pfm medical ag - Key offerings

12.14 PVS SpA

Exhibit 148: PVS SpA - Overview



Exhibit 149: PVS SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: PVS SpA - Key offerings

12.15 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 151: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 154: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sturdy Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio