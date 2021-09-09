Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. and Prevail Partners, LLC

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. ("VT" or the "Company") announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks"), with the intent to deploy InfoWorks' cutting-edge capabilities and technology to take a leadership position in the management and the advancement of the VT Coronary Artery Disease trials. Further, VT announces that to support the funding of initial trial, Prevail Partners, LLC, an affiliate of InfoWorks, has agreed to invest a seven figure amount in VT upon the commencement of the trial initiation activities.

VT expects that this relation with InfoWorks, as assisted by the commitment of Prevail Partners, LLC, will allow VT to expedite, enhance and refine the progression of its Coronary Artery Disease trials, as VT works to ultimately achieve FDA approval for this indication. Further, VT, InfoWorks and Prevail Partners, LLC all anticipate that this relationship can be mutually beneficial in the efforts of VT to advance other indications in VT's biotechnology pipeline.

ABOUT VENTURIS THERAPEUTICS

Venturis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing protein drug candidates to address diseases such as severe coronary heart disease, diabetic wounds, peripheral artery disease, erectile dysfunction, stroke, and spinal disk disease. The active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") in our drug candidates is FGF-1, a human protein that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thereby increasing the blood supply to ischemic organs and tissues.

ABOUT PREVAIL PARTNERS, LLC

Prevail Partners (www.prevailpartners.com) is an investment fund focused on life sciences companies. The fund is designed to take advantage of the attractive returns possible in promising scientific advances in the life science fields of therapeutics, preventive treatments, medical devices and diagnostics. A uniquely favorable feature of the fund is that Prevail InfoWorks applies proprietary technologies and services to equip companies in which the fund invests, giving investors and strategic licensing partners the comfort that the clinical trials have a higher likelihood of success.

ABOUT PREVAIL INFOWORKS, INC.

For over a decade, Prevail InfoWorks (www.prevailinfoworks.com) has been dedicated to providing biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies with the most innovative and complete technology and service solutions for the their clinical development. The company delivers unique products and services that accelerate and de-risk drug development and clinical regulatory process more rapidly and cost effectively, including through real-time actionable intelligence of evolving topline trends and metrics to patient specific data derived from aggregating all clinical, diagnostic, operational and project accounting data. Prevail InfoWorks is an affiliate of Prevail Partners LLC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements. Factors that might affect actual outcomes include, but are not limited to, FDA approval of VT drug candidates, market acceptance of VT products by customers, new developments in the industry, future revenues, future expenses, future margins, cash usage, and financial performance. Additionally, until VT is cash flow positive from operations, the Company is dependent upon raising capital to fund its operations and meet its obligations as they come due. There can be no assurance that VT will be able to raise the necessary capital when needed.

Contact:

Grant Gordon

2626 Cole Ave., Suite 300

Dallas, TX (972) 681-9368

www.VT.care

SOURCE Venturis Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.VT.care

