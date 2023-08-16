Venturous Group launches a refreshed brand and new website following its successful Series B closing with US$21 million raised

News provided by

Venturous Group

16 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturous Group, the Citytech™ Group, emphasises its focus on Smart Buildings, Smart Energy and Smart Computing as it refreshes its brand and launches a new website (click here) following its successful Series B capital raising with CLP Group as the lead investor.

Venturous revisits its positioning and brand to communicate a more focused approach: Venturous Group is a Citytech™ business builder and investor. This follows the closing of Venturous Group's Series B round in January, raising another US$21 million, in which CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia Pacific, was the lead investor. This brings Venturous' total capital raised from shareholders to US$152 million.

Venturous creates, builds and invests in game-changing technology companies, starting from China, to make cities smarter – more liveable, sustainable and productive. Its focus is Smart Buildings, Smart Energy and Smart Computing.

This updated positioning is fully reflected on the company's new website, which has been completely rebuilt to clearly communicate the identity and essence of Venturous in conjunction with the group's refreshed brand launched on 16 August 2023. Here you can discover the new Venturous Group, its focus areas, thought leadership around Smart Cities and Citytech, why it is such a big opportunity, and how Venturous creates value with its 12 companies.

Venturous Group's new brand is an evolution of its earlier version, with the colours, design elements and brand character now being much more distinct. Similarly, the new website has a much more contemporary Citytech-oriented design and features a much-improved interface for all the content that the company continuously produces for Smart Cities and China in particular.

Mr Benson Tam, Founder & CEO of Venturous Group, says, "Venturous builds order out of chaos in the new complex digital reality. Complexity and Venturous are about revelations emerging from contrasts and opposites, like soft and hard, ice and fire, people and money, yin and yang. Our refreshed brand now makes that even clearer with the consistent use of two powerful colours – midnight blue and fiery orange. We believe opposites attract yet complement each other and generate richer overall value. At a tangible level, our rapid evolution to become a focused Citytech business builder and investor – using more strategic partnerships, spin-offs and joint ventures to create extraordinary value – made it natural for us to refresh our overall brand, positioning and how we tell our story online."

– END–

About Venturous Group

Venturous Group is a Citytech™ business builder and investor. It creates, builds and invests in game-changing technology companies, starting from China, to make cities smarter – more liveable, sustainable and productive. The Group's focus is Smart Buildings, Smart Energy and Smart Computing. Creating value by transforming life city by city, Venturous leverages the latest Citytech, strategic partnerships and digital transformation. Venturous works with its companies, strategic partners and cities, bringing strategy, capital and technology to build companies together. The Group currently has 12 companies, including two joint ventures. Venturous' largest institutional shareholders are Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and CLP Group, and has its own IPO on the horizon.

https://www.venturousgroup.com

For more information

English
Mr Johan Riddergard
Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer
[email protected] 

Mandarin
Ms Jie Teng
Co-Founder & Chief IBO Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Venturous Group

