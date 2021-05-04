Ventyx Biosciences Appoints Martin D. Auster, M.D. as Chief Financial Officer

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of immune modulators to treat inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the appointment of Martin D. Auster, M.D., as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Auster joins Ventyx from Credit Suisse, where he served as Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst, where he built and provided research coverage to approximately thirty biotechnology companies across multiple modalities with extensive expertise in Ventyx's disease areas.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Marty to the Ventyx team as Chief Financial Officer," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx. "Marty is a well-known and highly respected biotechnology leader with a diverse background as a senior research analyst, biotech company executive, and board member. His expertise in corporate strategy and finance, combined with his strong investor relationships, make him an ideal fit for this role as we enter the next phase of growth for Ventyx."

Prior to joining Ventyx, Dr. Auster served as Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst at Credit Suisse since October 2017. While as Credit Suisse, Dr. Auster was head of the global biotech research team, which contained twelve analysts and research associates, with a coverage focus on small/mid cap biotechnology companies. During that time, Dr. Auster built a research coverage list of approximately thirty major and development stage companies across multiple therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, rare disease, oncology, gene therapy and platform companies. Prior to Credit Suisse, Dr. Auster was a senior biotechnology analyst at UBS Securities. Prior to that, Dr. Auster held executive positions at Ascendis Pharma A/S as Chief Business Officer and at United Therapeutics as Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Finance. Earlier in his career, Dr. Auster also held positions in the investment banking industry, including as a Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Wachovia Securities and a Senior Analyst/Healthcare-focused Portfolio Manager at GLG Partners, Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers. Dr. Auster holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.D. from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Auster added, "The immunology and inflammation space is one of the most rapidly evolving therapeutic categories in biotech today, attracting significant attention from investors, pharmaceutical companies and patient groups. Ventyx's broad pipeline of therapeutics targeting S1P1R, TYK2, and NLRP3, its accomplished management team, and the support of its high-quality investors make this a compelling opportunity to join the company. I look forward to being a part of the Ventyx team and their mission to make a difference in the lives of patients suffering from debilitating autoimmune diseases."

About Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a broad pipeline of potent and selective small-molecule drug candidates to treat inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Ventyx Biosciences combines assets from three formerly independent, asset-centric companies: Oppilan Pharma, targeting S1P1R, Zomagen Biosciences, targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, and the original Ventyx Biosciences, targeting TYK2. The diversified portfolio in the newly formed joint entity includes best-in-class, highly differentiated clinical-stage programs and preclinical programs focused on high-value targets.

Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

