Ventyx Biosciences Doses First Subject in a Phase 1 Trial of VTX-958, a Selective Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor for Autoimmune Diseases

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral, small molecule therapeutics for autoimmune disease, today announced the dosing of the first subject in a Phase 1 clinical trial of VTX-958, a novel and selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor. In non-clinical studies, VTX-958 has shown potential to treat autoimmune diseases by modulating cytokines involved in both innate and adaptive immunity.

"VTX-958 has the potential to address a wide array of autoimmune diseases linked to TYK2 signaling and we are pleased to commence our first-in-human study," said Raju Mohan, PhD, chief executive officer of Ventyx. "This milestone is the culmination of two years of drug discovery efforts on TYK2 inhibitors, laying the groundwork for our other immunology programs and the future expansion of our pipeline."

The first part of the Phase1 trial will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of VTX-958 in healthy volunteers, including measures of its pharmacodynamic and immuno-modulatory activity. Ventyx intends to investigate VTX-958 in a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease.

"Our selective TYK2 inhibitor, VTX-958, targets both Type I interferon responses and the IL-12/23 pathways while maintaining important anti-inflammatory functions of cytokines typically inhibited by JAK inhibitors," commented John Nuss, PhD, chief scientific officer of Ventyx. "We believe this enables VTX-958 to be at the forefront of a new generation of immunomodulators that have improved efficacy and safety for patients afflicted with a variety of autoimmune disorders."

About VTX-958

VTX-958 is a highly selective and potent allosteric inhibitor of TYK2 displaying an excellent preclinical safety profile with a broad therapeutic window. VTX-958 has an improved selectivity profile over TYK2 drugs in development. Efficacy in multiple indications, including psoriasis and Crohn's disease, is projected to be on par with marketed biologics without liabilities of the JAK class.

About Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a broad pipeline of potent and selective small-molecule drug candidates to treat inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Ventyx recently completed a $114 million equity financing led by venBio Partners alongside new investors, including Third Point, RTW Investments, LP, Janus Henderson Investors, Wellington Management, OrbiMed, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Farallon Capital, Vivo Capital, Logos Capital, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Cormorant Asset Management, and participation from founding investor New Science Ventures.

Ventyx Biosciences is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Chris Krueger

Chief Business Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.

(858) 945-2393

[email protected]

Media:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 914-1962

[email protected]

SOURCE Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://ventyxbio.com/

