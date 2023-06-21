Venuelocity Launches the Single Largest Network of Meeting and Wedding Planners

News provided by

Venuelocity

21 Jun, 2023, 15:21 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuelocity, the Fort Lauderdale-based hotel-lead generation technology firm, re-imagines how hotel sales teams will generate group leads, with two new products:

Venuelocity Weddings: A lead generation solution designed to increase the quality of inbound wedding group leads.

Continue Reading
Venuelocity Launches the Single Largest Network of Meeting and Wedding Planners
Venuelocity Launches the Single Largest Network of Meeting and Wedding Planners
Venuelocity Video
Venuelocity Video

Venuelocity Meetings: A lead generation solution designed to increase the quality of inbound meeting group leads.

The company's mission is to better connect hotels directly to all levels of planners, from non-professional to professional planners.

With over four million newly engaged individuals and over 300,000 monthly requests for meeting space, the Venuelocity network provides hotels access to the single largest network of meeting and wedding planners in the United States.

To ensure hotels are getting only the most qualified leads, Venuelocity's proprietary approach to lead generation guarantees three points of qualification on every inbound lead that hotels receive. In addition, Venuelocity boasts no contracts, no setup fees, and zero commissions.

With the rise of the non-professional meeting planner and the rising cost of events, hotel sales teams looking to decrease marketing costs and increase revenue are sure to see value in Venuelocity's unique product line.

About Venuelocity

Venuelocity is changing the way hotels and resorts generate group leads and win more business. With millions of active wedding and meeting planners across multiple networks and channels, Venuelocity is now the single largest network of group planners in the U.S. Learn more at venuelocity.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Venuelocity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.