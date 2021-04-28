Venuetize Capitalizes On Recent Growth Funding From Renvent Advisors With A Lead Investment From Taubman Capital

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize today announces an investment from Renvent Advisors with a lead investment from Taubman Capital. Renvent Advisors also brought together a mix of industry executives and strategic private investors to add value to the company.

Venuetize will use the new funding to enhance feature set and functionality to their offering, as well as add human resources to the team to continue supporting their clients with the highest level of service.

Taubman Capital's Managing Director, Christian MacCarron, said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the technological transformation occurring in the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Venuetize's platform was ahead of its time and is a critical part of elevating experiences through a connected platform and modern payments technologies. We are excited to be a part of their tremendous growth story."

Venuetize CEO and Founder, Jon Romm, shared his enthusiasm for the investment, "Between Renvent Advisors and Taubman Capital we received more than capital. In addition to the investment, we will be able to leverage the industry expertise to further monetize and give us the ability to acquire additional feature sets and functionality to enhance our best of breed offering in market."

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

For more information, please contact:

DC Ramsey

Vice President Marketing, Venuetize

919-749-5349 | [email protected]

SOURCE Venuetize

Related Links

venuetize.com

