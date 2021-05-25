Venuetize Expands Partnership with Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, Creating More Convenient Guest Experience for Fans

The mobile ordering function within the MLB Ballpark app allows fans to order food and beverage items directly from their seat and pick them up at express lines throughout Comerica Park. The same feature has been available to Red Wings fans at Little Caesars Arena through The District Detroit mobile app since 2018.

Venuetize has also integrated the BetMGM Detroit Red Wings Stats Center into The District Detroit mobile app, which features a Game Center and Betting Center. The enhancement features betting odds, win probabilities, game logs and the most up-to-date notables surrounding that day's National Hockey League slate of games.

"We continue to execute on our vision and lead the way in connecting sports-anchored multi-use districts through our mobile platform," said Craig Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at Venuetize. "With the addition of the Detroit Tigers to our client list and extension of our overall partnership, visitors to The District Detroit will experience expanded entertainment options and mobile-first solutions that promote convenience, safety, and fun."

"Our recently expanded partnership with Venuetize will provide fans a more convenient experience at both Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena," said Emily Neenan, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. "The mobile ordering option has been a welcomed addition for Tigers fans, who are able to order concessions from their seats, and pick them up. The Stats Center within The District Detroit mobile app will provide Red Wings fans an opportunity to monitor betting odds around the NHL while taking in the action from the comfort of their seat next season."

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

Media Contacts

DC Ramsey

Vice President of Marketing, Venuetize

919-749-5349

[email protected]

Brett McWethy

Director of Marketing Communications, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers

(815) 751-1015

[email protected]

SOURCE Venuetize

Related Links

venuetize.com

