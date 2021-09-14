Venuetize Gains Chief Technology Officer

Reubenstein delivered one of the first 100 apps on the iPhone App Store and leveraged that experience to build one of the top mobile development firms in the country which was acquired by WPP. Prior to joining Venuetize, Ben built and orchestrated teams working on such apps as the NBA, March Madness Live, PGA TOUR, Pokémon TV, American Idol, and countless others. His experience in real-time, live situations will be a foundational addition to the Venuetize team.

"Ben's contributions over the last year as a Chief Advisor to the Office of the CEO have been substantial and impactful," said Jon Romm CEO and Founder of Venuetize. "Now, as our full-time CTO, I believe Ben's background and expertise will continue to be an even greater asset to our client base and partners from a technical, as well as business, standpoint."

"I'm excited to be joining Venuetize in a larger capacity," said Reubenstein. "In the near term, my main focus will be on taking Venuetize's CMS, Analytics, and Infrastructure to the next level, which will greatly benefit both our clients and partners."

For more information on other roles, Venuetize is currently hiring for, please visit: https://www.venuetize.com/about-us/careers/ .

About Venuetize:

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

Media Contact:

DC Ramsey

[email protected]

SOURCE Venuetize

Related Links

http://www.venuetize.com

