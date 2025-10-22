Venus Aerospace Announces Strategic Investment by Lockheed Martin to Accelerate Breakthrough Innovations in Next-Generation Propulsion

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, the startup leader in next-generation rocket engine propulsion, today announced a strategic investment in the company by Lockheed Martin through their investment arm, Lockheed Martin Ventures. The investment follows Venus's historic May 2025 high-thrust test flight of its rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE), an event described by the Houston Chronicle as a "world first" that represents the first generational leap in rocket engine technology since the Apollo Program. Venus announced their collaboration on stage at the Axios Future of Defense Summit in Washington, DC.

Venus is the only company in the world with a flight-proven, high-thrust RDRE and a clear path to scaled production. Lockheed Martin's investment in Venus emphasizes the growing support among established defense companies and venture capital investors for emerging critical technologies for both defense and commercial applications. It also reflects the potential of Venus's dual-use technology as global defense spending and space infrastructure investments are projected to approach $1 trillion by 2040.

"Venus has proven in flight the most efficient rocket engine technology in history," said Sassie Duggleby, Co-founder and CEO, Venus Aerospace. "With support from Lockheed Martin Ventures, we will advance our capabilities to deliver at scale and deploy the engine that will power the next 50 years of defense, space, and commercial high-speed aviation."

Lockheed Martin's collaboration with Venus unites the firm's resources and industry experience with Venus's breakthrough propulsion innovations. This collaboration signals a recognition that defense prime and startup collaboration is essential to maintaining U.S. leadership across domains.

"Through Lockheed Martin Ventures, we're investing in companies like Venus Aerospace that are developing the cutting-edge technologies of the future," said Chris Moran, Lockheed Martin Ventures Vice President and General Manager. "Next-generation propulsion will define the future of the space and defense industries. We're exploring potential approaches to scale and integrate Venus's technology within critical systems."

The global aerospace and defense propulsion systems market was valued at over $260 billion in 2022 and is projected to continue growing. Among numerous target markets for Venus's technology, the global hypersonics market alone is projected to triple to roughly $12 billion by 2032, with nearly $4 billion in near-term Pentagon procurement driving that urgency.

As the world leader in RDRE technology, Venus has seen strong inbound interest from leading companies in the defense, space, and aerospace industries–all seeking lower-cost, more efficient propulsion solutions. The company has secured more than $106 million to date and executed the most capital efficient rocket engine development in history.

About Venus Aerospace: Founded in 2020, Venus Aerospace is revolutionizing rocket engine technology. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is building the world's first scalable platform for high-performance, reusable propulsion based on its proprietary Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) and Venus Detonation Ramjet (VDR). Together, these systems form a next-generation engine architecture that enables continuous flight from takeoff to hypersonic cruise on a single integrated platform—unlocking breakthrough capabilities across defense, space, and commercial high-speed flight. Venus's technology is designed to power the next era of aerospace innovation, from space launch and a range of military applications to the commercial high-speed flight. Venus is backed by top-tier investors including Airbus Ventures, America's Frontier Fund, Trousdale Ventures, and Prime Movers Lab, and is supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA, and DARPA. To learn more, visit: www.venusaero.com.

