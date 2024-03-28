VENUS AEROSPACE CEO APPOINTED TO NEWLY CREATED TEXAS SPACE COMMISSION

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby, CEO of Venus Aerospace, has been named to the Texas Space Commission's Board of Directors. Duggleby is at the forefront of developing reusable hypersonic technology aimed at revolutionizing aviation, defense, and other sectors. The commission, initiated by Governor Greg Abbott and announced at NASA's Johnson Space Center, strives to solidify Texas' role as a national leader in the space industry, ensuring its continued contribution to space exploration and development for future generations.

"Texas is home to trailblazers and innovators, and we have a rich history of traversing the final frontier: space," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who appointed Duggleby. "Texas is and will continue to be the epicenter for the space industry across the globe, and I have total confidence that my appointees to the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors and the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium Executive Committee will ensure the Texas space industry remains an international powerhouse for cutting-edge space innovation."

"I am really excited Sassie Duggleby has been appointed to the Texas Space Commission and appreciate her willingness to serve, " says Representative Greg Bonnen. "She is a talented and successful engineer and entrepreneur who will provide valuable insight and direction. Venus Aerospace is a cutting edge industry leader and exemplifies the type of company we are proud to have in Texas, where we will continue to lead innovation and development in the rapidly growing aerospace industry."

Duggleby is eager to contribute to the Commission's efforts and looks forward to collaborating with a team of experts dedicated to advancing Texas' position in the aerospace industry.

Read Governor Abbott's release here:

https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-launches-texas-space-commission

About Venus Aerospace

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Houston, Venus Aerospace is developing reusable hypersonic technology that will revolutionize and redefine the boundaries of aviation, defense, and beyond. We specialize in designing and manufacturing Rotating Detonation Rocket Engines (RDRE) and hypersonic drone platforms for Flight Test, research, defense, and commercial global missions.

