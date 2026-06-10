Venus Aerospace Selected as a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

Selection recognizes Venus Aerospace's work advancing rotating detonation rocket engine technology for the future of global mobility

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace has been selected for the World Economic Forum's 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, joining 100 early-stage companies recognized this year for their potential to reshape industries and address global challenges.

Many of the technologies expected to shape the future, from advanced space infrastructure to new forms of global mobility, ultimately depend on the same foundational capability: propulsion. It determines how far systems can travel, how quickly they can move, what they can carry and what new missions become possible.

Venus is working to expand those boundaries by turning a new class of rocket engine, the rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE), into full propulsion systems for defense and space, with longer-term potential for new classes of high-speed flight.

The RDRE replaces traditional combustion with controlled detonation to burn fuel more efficiently. Long considered one of aerospace's most promising but elusive propulsion concepts, it remained largely confined to testing and experimentation until 2025, when Venus became the first company to prove a high-thrust RDRE in flight. That milestone opened a path toward a new generation of aerospace systems.

"Frontier technologies matter most when they expand what people, industries, and nations can do," said Sassie Duggleby, co-founder and CEO of Venus Aerospace. "For Venus, RDRE does not just represent a more efficient engine. It is a foundation for faster movement, more capable space systems, and new forms of connectivity across the planet. Being named a Technology Pioneer validates the potential of this technology to help shape a future where distance is less limiting."

As a Technology Pioneer, Venus will participate in World Economic Forum initiatives and discussions over the next two years through the Forum's Future of Space Community, contributing its perspective on the technologies shaping the future of aerospace.

About Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace is building next-generation propulsion systems for defense, space, and future high-speed flight. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Venus is developing flight-proven Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) technology designed to deliver greater efficiency, range, and scalability for defense and space missions. Venus' propulsion systems are designed for domestic manufacturing and mission flexibility across national security and aerospace applications. Venus is backed by Mercury Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Prime Movers Lab, Airbus Ventures, Trousdale Ventures and others. To learn more, visit www.venusaero.com.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. To learn more, visit www.weforum.org

About Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers is a leading community for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum's global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, which convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

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SOURCE Venus Aerospace