Venus and Venom Medispa Receives “Top Medical Spa East” and Four Other Awards in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

After receiving 5 Aesthetic Everything® Awards, Christina Sirera, RN, CEO and Founder of Venus and Venom Medispa said, " My team and I are honored to receive not 1, but 5 of the 2019 Aesthetic Everything ® Awards. I couldn't do what I do without the talented team of women who work with me. It means so much to named amongst the greats!"

ABOUT VENUS AND VENOM MEDISPA:

Beauty, Art & Science, has been the motto since 2007, and says it all. Christina Sirera RN, pioneered the first RN Owned Med Spa in Rockland County and created a 100% woman operated business that has grown to 3 locations with a 4th on its way and brought on two partners. She is an invited speaker for American Spa, Ace Injector, Trainer, National Speaker for Allergan and Business Consultant. Christina works like an artist, and like an artist she goes outside the lines and creates unique, natural outcomes for all. Best known for a technique she developed to make lips look hydrated and rejuvenated and not over-done, her "Hydra-Lip-Chic technique" is a favorite with clients. Christina is a visionary that has fostered a winning team capable of executing her ideas while she is creating the next aesthetic trend. Venus & Venom prides itself on the ability to offer the newest and best technologies to clients. These women are changing the landscape of the aesthetic industry one face at a time.

Press Release Contact:

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles of aesthetic professionals and engages over one million social media followers. The company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Media Contact:

Related Links

