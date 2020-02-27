Venus Healing Arts Center's Modern Approach to the Ancient Healing Arts Creates a One of a Kind Mind-Body Experience

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and visitors in the Coachella Valley looking for a holistic approach to their health and wellness should look no further than Venus Healing Arts Center. Taking cues from some of the latest trends in health, wellness, and physical fitness, Venus Healing Arts Center offers its clients many of the exciting new technologies available to those looking for a one-of-a-kind mind-body-soul experience.

Venus Healing Arts Center boasts a wide range of treatments utilizing cutting edge technology including Expressive Arts' state-of-the-art light and sound bath meditation studio, a deeply immersive, full-body listening experience using sound from crystal and traditional Tibetan Sound Bowls to invite gentle yet powerful therapeutic and restorative processes unlike any other.

Halo-therapy sessions offer a new breed of relaxation in the only salt cave in the valley, as patrons can relax in elegance in a softly-lit salt cave as ionized micro-particles of natural medical-grade salt help to detoxify.

The two separate day spas, BodyPlush and SpaSeo feature the latest in anti-aging technology. Facilities include an infrared sauna, California wellness cafe, dance studio, massage, yoga, light therapy, licensed therapists and V-Steam, which utilizes the latest innovations in wellness technology to help clients attain their skincare goals.

For clients, patients and students that are looking for something more familiar, Venus Healing Arts Center also offers a salon, dance studio, hot tub, and Body Werkz's full-service fitness center, featuring both a weight and cardio room to complement California Wellness Institute's medically-supervised weight loss solutions.

The Healing Arts center also boasts indoor and outdoor events spaces suitable for lectures and panel discussions and dances, parties and concerts as well.

Venus Healing Arts Center Center is conveniently located at 73600 Alessandro Drive in Palm Desert, California.

For more information, please call: (760) 834-7070.

