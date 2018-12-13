Venus Media Group Adds Media Executive Sylvia Herrera to Team

Prior to joining Venus Media Group, Sylvia has been a top-performing Senior Account Executive in Broadcast and Digital Media space. Sylvia started her career at CBS Radio where she managed major accounts such as AT&T, Landrover and Lincoln. She later moved to TV at NBC Universal's Telemundo NY station, where she helped clients like Dish TV and Galbani execute their multi-cultural strategy. Most recently, Sylvia served as the Healthcare lead in the Northeast for Pandora, working with some of the largest healthcare and pharmaceutical brands in the country, including HCA Healthcare and Novo Nordisk.

Herrera's forte is connecting clients with the specific customers they are trying to reach. Cathy Murphy, CEO of Venus is looking forward to Herrera joining the team. "Sylvia will join the team at the perfect time. Our business is taking off and she will help us to grow while maintaining an excellent service for our clients. She has been hailed as a true collaborator, consistently bringing innovative thought and rich campaign measurement to the discussion."

Venus Media Group specializes in media strategies, media services, and social marketing strategies. Their tag line says it all, "Women reaching women where they are…in the board room, on the playground, at home, at the supermarket. We know where to find them and how to market to them! Shouldn't you?"

