Venus Media Group Debuts New Event Series Tackling Marketing Strategies for Women's Health and Wellness Brands

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a female-led multicultural marketing agency, today announced two new events in partnership with HeyMama that will educate female professionals on how to best develop a data-driven marketing strategy to reach women where they live. They will be joined by three of the most innovative brands on their client roster, OLIKA, TOP The Organic Project and Local Grit Studio. This is the latest effort from Venus Media Group to leverage its marketing and media buying expertise as an educational platform helping brands reach today's multi-segmented audiences, including diverse groups, women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're excited to speak to and collaborate with working moms as we are collectively focused on personal and professional empowerment," said Cathy Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Venus Media Group. "At a time when health is on everyone's minds, we're proud to partner with today's most innovative health and wellness brands to ensure their products and services are reaching this diverse set of female consumers with relevancy and resonance."

Venus Media Group and Local Grit Studio's first event, "Full Funnel Framework: Building a Marketing Strategy," will feature insight into what makes for a successful full funnel media strategy with cohesive content strategy to match. Participants can expect to gain detailed tips on developing a media buying plan, leveraging multiple platforms and incorporating creative into the equation. The event will take place on April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT on HeyMama's platform.

Following this workshop, Venus Media Group will bring together its partners in the clean wellness category for a virtual panel discussion about building successful family and female-forward brands with health and the environment at the forefront. Murphy will moderate the conversation between game-changing leaders Janelle Hailey, CMO of OLIKA, Denielle Finkelstein, Co-Founder of TOP The Organic Project, and Erin Fabio, Founder and Chief Strategist at Local Grit Studio. HeyMama will host this event on May 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT.

"At HeyMama, we're all about meeting working and entrepreneurial moms where they are in order to provide the most up-to-date tools, adequate support, and prolific mentorship connections we all know to be necessary in the pursuit of both our personal and parental goals," Meredith Gieskes, CMO of HeyMama, says. "We're proud to partner with Venus Media Group to host these informational events to best equip attendees with data-driven marketing strategies that will help them succeed in the health and wellness space."

Venus Media Group is proud to partner with OLIKA, TOP The Organic Project and Local Grit Studio on this initiative as it showcases the stellar work that is helping to propel these brands forward within their target demographics. For OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, the agency crafted a custom multi-channel, audience-first approach to paid social, search, cross-device display, native, newsletters and streaming audio. This strategy led to significant results with OLIKA's average order value increasing over 22% in the first two month, and its Shopify sales rising more than 200%, which generated a 200%+ increase in return on advertising spend.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with the Venus Media Group team. They understand our business, our mission and our audiences, which enables them to generate results for our brand and the consumers we serve," said Janelle Hailey, CMO of Olika. "I'm looking forward to participating in a lively and timely discussion about marketing to today's diverse set of moms."

To register and learn more about Venus Media Group's upcoming events visit heymama.co/events.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a New York-based multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups guides clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and counsels them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

About HeyMama

HeyMama is the largest and fastest growing online community of working and entrepreneurial moms in the country, dedicated to providing support, information, relationships, and solidarity with all working moms. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

