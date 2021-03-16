Venus Media Group Relaunches its Platform to Reach More Women and Multicultural Audiences at a Critical Turning Point

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group today unveiled a new website and branded platform aimed at marketing toward increasingly influential audiences, including women and multicultural groups. The New York City-based media house promises a fresh, multi-lingual approach to brands seeking to reach today's diverse consumers.

Boasting nearly forty years of combined industry experience, the expert multi-generational team continues to innovate and set itself apart from traditional media buying firms. Since launching in 2018, Venus Media Group has established itself as a counselor to healthcare providers, government organizations and rising female-led brands targeting traditionally underserved groups, such as multicultural segments and women. With clients across the healthcare category, hospital networks and DTC consumer brands, the agency hopes to grow its client base by leading the industry towards a more inclusive, modern approach to media buying.

"We're in a new era of marketing and media buying that demands an updated perspective, and it's one that we not only offer but understand as being members of this diverse and dynamic community ourselves," said Cathy Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Venus Media Group. "We're excited for this moment as we work toward a new standard in the industry and speak to audiences in the way they deserve to be heard, which ultimately yields optimal business results."

Venus Media Group partnered with the watsons, an award-winning design and branding agency who captured the modernity of its message. "the watsons have a unique ability to bring a brand to life with its compelling visual framework and engaging user experience," said Murphy. "They are the ideal partner to translate our vision in an empowering and engaging way."

The new branding takes inspiration from its ongoing work as well as its progressive internal culture. Venus Media Group proudly reflects the cultural shifts taking place in the industry internally and is committed to evolving the workplace and championing its diverse team. Its continued focus will be on growing its client base and providing today's changemakers with the tools they need to get their messages heard.

To work with Venus Media Group or to learn more about the agency visit venusmediagroup.com.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a New York-based multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups guides clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and counsels them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

SOURCE Venus Media Group