Venus Media Group Welcomes Two New Account Directors in Strategic Expansion to Support Record Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a female-led multicultural marketing agency, today announced the addition of two new Account Directors to the Venus Media Group team. Gabi Hedin, Account Director, is located in Las Vegas, NV, adding a west coast presence to the firm. Hedin will lead Venus Media Group's Consumer Packaged Good (CPG) business and continue to focus on working with female founders and brands targeting women. Shannon Perminas, in Chicago, IL, is an expert in the digital data and attribution space.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Gabi and Shannon to the Venus Media Group team," says Cathy Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Venus Media Group. "With our rapid growth, we're thrilled to be able to support our clients and help them reach women. These two new hires represent a significant deepening of our bench, and we can't wait to see what Gabi and Shannon bring to our clients."

Gabi Hedin's career spans almost 20 years of media experience in radio, cable, broadcast television and digital audio. "Venus Media Group presents the ideal opportunity to join an exciting company whose culture aligns with my own," says Hedin. "It demonstrates that the pursuit of excellence professionally can be achieved in harmony with the values of family. In the end, it is balance that makes us the best we can be."

Shannon has spent the last 15 years running successful advertising campaigns in both broadcast and digital marketing. "I'm thrilled to be a part of Venus Media Group's growth and expansion," says Shannon. "I can't wait to get started connecting my clients with their most important customers — women."

To work with Venus Media Group or to learn more about the agency visit venusmediagroup.com.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a New York-based multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups guides clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and counsels them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

