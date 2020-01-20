Venus Medtech Announces the Addition of Two Cardiovascular Experts to Their Advisory Team

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading transcatheter heart valve medical device player in China - Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. ("Venus Medtech" or the "Company", stock code: 2500.HK), today is pleased to announce the appointment of two new cardiovascular experts to its advisory team. Dr. Scott Lim MD and Dr. Chaim Lotan will be joining Venus Medtech's Global Advisory Board.

"Drs. Lim and Lotan are both highly accomplished and globally well-regarded experts in the field of cardiovascular health. They offer a broad range of experience that will contribute to helping Venus Medtech move forward as an innovative leader in structural heart disease space. Dr. Lim will be assisting Venus Medtech with mitral and tricuspid regurgitation research and development, while Dr. Chaim Lotan will be assisting Venus Medtech to develop cutting-edge transcatheter technology in Israel," said Eric Zi, CEO and Co-founder of Venus Medtech. "We believe their passion and commitment to our mission, coupled with their expertise in cardiovascular health will significantly contribute to our future growth and expand our global reach."

"It is fantastic news for the company to add Drs. Lim and Lotan to our Advisory Board. We are thrilled to have these two great additions as they are wonderful choices and will bring valuable knowledge and insight to our team," Advisory Board member Martin B. Leon added.

Dr. Scott Lim is a Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics, and is noted internationally for his expertise in novel percutaneous approaches to heart valve disease, and has led clinical trials internationally in mitral, tricuspid, pulmonary and aortic valve disease. He also has been involved in novel transcatheter therapies in the structural heart disease space. He created and continues to run humanitarian charity endeavors for impoverished patients with valve disease Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Zambia.

Dr. Chaim Lotan was the Chairman of the Ministry of Health Committee for Certification & Licensing of Coronary Stents in Israel and served as President of the Israel Heart Society from May 2011 - April 2013. As a prominent figure in the world of interventional cardiology, Dr. Lotan has been involved in a number of biomedical innovative ventures and serves as Medical Officer Advisor in several start-up medical technology companies in the fields of interventional cardiology and cardiac imaging. In 1995, he founded the Israeli Working Group for Interventional Cardiology and served as its Secretary General for four years. Since the years 2000 until recently, Dr. Lotan was the Director of the cardiovascular center at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. He is also the founder and co-chairman of the international ICI (Innovation in Cardiovascular intervention) meeting in Israel, the largest innovation meeting in the field of Cardiology.

Venus Medtech successfully offered its shares and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in early December in 2019. This announcement is the second sound milestone for the Company to augment its advisory team and hence to strengthen its future development capability.

The Company has built a team with a global vision and rich experience in the medical device industry and established an integrated platform with robust R&D, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities. The Company's strong R&D teams based in China, the U.S. and Israel, are led by its COO, Mr. Lim Hou-Sen, former CTO of Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and a veteran with more than 15 years' experience in the industry. His inventions have led to 74 issued patents and 57 patent applications relating to interventional cardiovascular devices as of November 18, 2019.

About Venus Medtech ( Hangzhou) Inc.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. was founded in 2009 to focus on the design, development and commercialization of transcatheter heart valve products. The Company is the leading transcatheter heart valve medical device player in China in terms of implantation volume in 2018. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company had a 79.3% market share in China by implantation volume of transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement ("TAVR") products in 2018. Its self-developed product, VenusA-Valve, is the first TAVR product approved by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") and commercialized in China. As the pioneer in the transcatheter heart valve industry in China, the Company enjoys first mover advantages. The Company believes that its first mover advantages, together with its comprehensive product pipeline covering all four heart valves, robust intellectual property portfolio with 193 issued patents and 196 patent applications as of October 22, 2019, and visionary management team, will serve as high entry barriers and differentiate the Company from its peers.

