VENUS WILLIAMS, CHEF JOSÉ ANDRÉS AND AI FUTURIST ETHAN MOLLICK HEADLINE GEP INNOVATE 2024 SUMMIT IN SEPTEMBER -- EVENT TO FOCUS ON AI AND AI USE CASES IN SUPPLY CHAIN AND PROCUREMENT

"We're convening our clients and partners to detail exactly how AI is enabling companies to transform procurement, navigate supply chain disruptions, mitigate supplier risk, reduce their environmental impact, and dramatically improve their financial results," said Subhash Makhija, CEO of GEP. "We're looking at what's next for AI, what's hype, and exactly how organizations are uncovering new value."

GEP INNOVATE 2024, its 10th annual two-day conference, brings together more than 300 leading experts, practitioners, and partners from procurement, supply chain, technology, operations, and finance to collaborate and discover how to apply AI to drive value and competitive advantage.

GEP INNOVATE 2024: The Quantum Leap

Speaker Lineup Includes

Venus Williams: With 7 Grand Slam titles, 5 Wimbledon championships and 4 Olympic gold medals, Venus is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. Off the court, Venus is a successful serial entrepreneur, encompassing part ownership of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins, founding V Starr in 2002, a commercial and residential design firm, as well as a plant-based protein company, Happy Viking, and more recently, Palazzo, an interior design platform powered by the latest AI technology.

José Andrés: A globally acclaimed culinary innovator, author, educator, humanitarian, and chef/owner of José Andrés Group. Named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2012 and 2018, Andrés also formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit delivering food relief and tens of millions of meals in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters from Hurricane Maria to the current conflict in Gaza.

Ethan Mollick: Associate professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, teaches innovation, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence, as well as leading Wharton Interactive. His book on AI, "Co-Intelligence," is a New York Times bestseller. His research is regularly cited by other academics, CNN and The New York Times. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on Ethan's role "advising the White House, JPMorgan and Google."

Susan Caminiti: CNBC writer and editor covering a wide range of business, tech, and social topics, including health care, work/life issues, governance, sustainability and personal finance.

At GEP INNOVATE 2024, GEP convenes its Product Advisory Council for its customers to learn about new developments and to define the next phase of software growth, as well as celebrate its 25th anniversary.

GEP was founded by four newly minted postgraduates looking to upend the status quo of procurement and supply chain, which was led by bureaucratic legacy providers and which required staggering, multi-year investments, trapping frustrated companies in expensive deployments in perpetuity. With more than 6,000 employees across 26 locations worldwide, GEP — still led by its four founders — is dedicated to enabling the world's leading companies make the leap with AI to create greater value.

Learn more about the agenda, speakers, topics, and register at https://www.gep.com/gepinnovate2024

