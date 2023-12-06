Venvalo Group Launches Immorta Bio, Inc Aimed at Providing Unlimited Personalized Cells for Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™

News provided by

Venvalo Group

06 Dec, 2023, 10:17 ET

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venvalo Group announced today formation of Immorta Bio, Inc, a regenerative medicine company dedicated to providing patient specific therapeutic solutions for Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™.

Continue Reading
Immorta Bio, Inc.
Immorta Bio, Inc.

"As we become older, a number of ailments accumulate, and it is inevitable that eventually you will succumb to one or a combination of those. Solving the issue of diseases of aging is solving the aging itself," said Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "We are developing personalized stem cell technologies that provide the greatest promise in the fight against diseases of aging."

The Company's technologies pipeline consists of: a) Personalized Regenerative Cells (PRCs), pluripotent stem cells capable of generating young versions of any cells of the body; b) Personalized Repair Cells (pMSCs), which are patient-specific mesenchymal stem cells; and c) Personalized Progenitor Cells (PPCs), which are potentially capable of directly forming new younger tissue and healing diseases of aging by replacing function of older damaged tissue.

"While the Company's technologies allow for the broad variety of conditions and indications to be treated, we initially are focusing on developing and achieving FDA clearance to treat heart failure, liver failure and multiple organ failure," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and CSO of Immorta Bio. "As the development and approval process is lengthy, we are planning to offer PRCs banking for healthy adults and patients, to be transformed into pMSCs or PPCs, as needs arrive," added Dr. Reznik.

ABOUT VENVALO GROUP
Venvalo Group is a leading venture value optimization (VVO) firm specializing in empowering entrepreneurs and CEOs to unlock the full potential of technologies-based enterprises. Venvalo Group is dedicated to creating value for emerging micro-cap companies through their proprietary VVO Methodology™. With extensive experience and expertise in the field of Venture Value Optimization, Venvalo Group founders bring unparalleled knowledge to the table. Venvalo Group is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes with steadfast focus on achieving remarkable transaction valuation enhancements, substantial stock price growth, and heightened trading volume. Demonstrated by empirical evidence, Venvalo Group team's adept utilization of the VVO Methodology™ yields remarkable results, enabling companies to realize their maximum value potential.

Media Inquiries:
Dr. Boris Reznik
Chairman
Venvalo Group
https://venvalo.com/
(305) 632-2939

SOURCE Venvalo Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.