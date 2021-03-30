Venzee Announces Mesh Connector™ Technology Upgrades

New upgrades position Venzee to accelerate customer acquisition

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") a smart tech platform that automates the distribution of consumer-facing product information to retailers, announces the April 6 release of Version 2.11 of its proprietary Mesh Connector™ technology.

Venzee's Mesh Connector™ product is a one-to-many solution that provides brands with an automated connection to any global retail destination.

Version 2.11 of Venzee's Mesh Connector™ product enables "Sub-Accounts," or segregated accounts nested under a larger "Tenant" account. Tenants can create and oversee Sub-Accounts to manage specific product data, processes, and other useful information. Venzee's platform upgrades position the Company to continue to accelerate customer acquisition.

The new Sub-Account feature increases organization and efficiency for brands and content management providers throughout the Mesh™ integration process. By creating their own unique Sub-Accounts, users can work simultaneously without overlap during Mesh™ integration. Brands and manufacturers can also manage product data in their own Sub-Accounts.

With nearly 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool for brands and content management solutions who need to simplify and automate their syndication processes.

According to Marco Sylvestre, VP of Product Development at Venzee Technologies, "Our technical team possesses deep domain knowledge that strengthens sensitivity and agility to evolving customer requirements. Version 2.11 is an important milestone on our long-term product development roadmap to maintain a competitive advantage in the space."

Mr. Sylvestre continued, "We know brands and manufactures invest a lot into their supply chain. Mesh™ is incredibly flexible and scalable — it's the last solution they'll ever need for syndication."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connector™ technology is unique to the market. Its platform functionality is system agnostic, infinitely scalable and provides lifetime value to committed brands and partners.

By streamlining and automating the syndication and distribution of product information across any retailer sales channel, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ provide consumer brands with a competitive edge that accelerates time to market and maximizes cost-effectiveness.

Mesh Connectors™ make the tedious manual process of setting up thousands of individual retail channels for a single product a thing of the past.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Twitter: @usevenzee

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/

Podcast: https://www.venzee.com/resources/podcast

On Behalf of the Board,



Annie Dysart

Marketing Specialist

Venzee Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

888-359-8110



Investor Relations

Kin Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

604-684-6730

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Venzee Technologies Inc.