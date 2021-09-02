Venzee Automates Hardline Retail Product Data Flow for New Brand Client

Venzee's AI-Driven Mesh Connectors™ Simplify Engagement with Big Box Home Improvement Retailers

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, announced today additional Mesh Connector™ activations for a client home improvement brand.

"Activation of the two largest North American home improvement retailers for this new client reflects Venzee's ability to convert its growing pipeline into tangible, SaaS-model revenue," said John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee. "Our proprietary and intelligent platform enables brands to communicate product information to their retailers at the speed consumers demand of commerce today. The level of efficiency provided by our Mesh Connectors™ is revolutionary and our clients recognize the market advantage Venzee provides."

Venzee dramatically reduced the time it takes this client to move product data to these key hardlines retailers by providing a centralized platform they can use to transform data according to the retailers' specific requirements. Venzee's AI platform quickly identifies and alerts the client to any errors in their product data — errors that could have been missed had the client continued to rely on legacy manual syndication methods.

According to Joel Carstedt, Senior Director of Sales at Venzee, "I am excited to see activation of these important Mesh Connectors™ as a first step in converting a massive number of our pipeline sales opportunities in the home improvement and hardlines verticals. Data distribution efficiency is exactly why Venzee is the premier syndication method in the market and our platform will expand retail distribution scale for our pipeline of more than 7,000 Mesh Connector™ sales opportunities."

Venzee Senior Director of Integrations, Chad Kaczmarek, said, "Before our client began using Venzee's Mesh Connectors™, they would manually submit product content to these leading home improvement retailers using a 1970s era data pool method. That process could take half a year or more. Venzee's platform helped the client syndicate their complete product data set in only 30 days,"

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail or e-commerce destination.

With more than 400 retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to brands, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for consumer brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

