Venzee Technologies Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data used by consumer brands to send product information to any global retailer, reports results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 25, 2021.

The total number of shares represented at the meeting was 40,650,430 shares, representing approximately 17.99% of the 226,044,842 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All resolutions noted in the Information Circular dated May 7, 2021, were approved by Shareholders, including the election of the board of directors, namely: John Sexton Abrams, Peter Montross, Sean Copeland, Tom Linden, Marc Bertrand and John Sviokla. The following persons have also been appointed officers of the Company and hold the following positions until others are elected or appointed in their place:

John Sexton Abrams - President, Chief Executive Officer

- President, Chief Executive Officer Peter Montross - Chairman, Chief Operating Officer

- Chairman, Chief Operating Officer Darren Battersby - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

The following persons have been appointed to the Audit Committee to hold office until the earlier of the next annual general meeting of the Company or others are appointed in their place:

Tom Linden (Chair)

(Chair) Sean Copeland

Peter Montross

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail destination.

Further details on these matters are set forth in the Company's materials accessible at https://investors.venzee.com/SEDAR-filings or the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V:VENZ,OTCQB:VENZF) is a technology platform used by global consumer brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

On Behalf of the Board,

Peter Montross

Chief Operating Officer

