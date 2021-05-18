Venzee Technologies Commences Trading on the OTC Under the Symbol VENZF

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTC: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market under the symbol VENZF.

Venzee is a smart tech Software as a Service (SaaS) platform providing infinite scale for consumer brands to send product data to any retailer.

"The OTC quotation helps Venzee achieve one significant goal, which is to significantly expand our U.S. investor base," said Venzee COO, Peter Montross. "This development unlocks access to more liquidity and U.S. institutional investors, which will advance our objectives to enhance our market-changing tech platform, drive significant platform adoption, and continue to scale Connector and revenue growth."

According to Darren Battersby, CFO of Venzee, "Obtaining an OTC quotation is the next logical step in Venzee's evolution as a public company. This cross-trade will facilitate a larger U.S. domiciled investor base and access to capital. The Company wishes to thank B. Riley Securities, Inc. which acted as Venzee's OTCQB sponsor during the quotation process.."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a disruptive, smart tech SaaS platform which provides infinite scale for consumer brands to send product data to all of their retailers. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

