Venzee Technologies Receives Over $1.6M from Warrants Exercises in Q1 2021

With a Strong Cash Position, No Debit, Growing Mesh Connector™ Sales, Venzee is Well-Positioned to Deliver on 2021 Objectives

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") a smart tech platform that automates the distribution of consumer-facing product information to retailers, is pleased to announce the Company has received over $1.6M from the exercise of warrants in Q1 2021.

According to Venzee Technologies COO, Peter Montross, "In addition to the $2.1M in financing closed last December, this additional $1.6M puts Venzee in a very strong cash position to deliver on its 2021 objectives. We continue to meet our internal sales projections while growing our sales pipeline at an accelerated pace."

Mr. Montross continued, "As we continue to win business from Fortune 100 companies, our brand is becoming more widely recognized and respected in the digital supply chain, leading to further sales opportunities and growth. We believe 2021 is going to be a very rewarding year and wish to thank our supportive shareholders who have believed in our vision of becoming the dominant solution for product syndication around the world."

Additionally, and following approval from its Board of Directors, the Company has announced it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options").

The Options are exercisable at $0.20 per share for a term of five years. The terms of the Options granted are in accordance with the Company's Rolling Share Option Plan approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in December 2020. The Options will vest over a two year period and are subject to Exchange approval.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantage. Venzee's Mesh Connector™ technology displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

