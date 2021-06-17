Venzee's Mesh Connector™ Technology Simplifies Content Distribution and Increases Global Sales for Enterprise Client

Venzee helps client transform their business by automating syndication processes and unlocking infinite product data expression

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the leading product content platform used by consumer brands to syndicate critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, received a valuable case study from a luxury canvas art brand that operates with global retail distribution.

In order to maintain its competitive edge, the brand sought a way to automate product information distribution and expand to more selling channels. As the majority of their sales are online, it was critical that the client provide retailers with detailed product information to assist the buying decisions of potential customers. This continues to be a growing pain point in the industry as more consumers shop online and demand more accurate, real-time information about their purchases.

The client was struggling with the time, effort and cost associated with manual distribution of their product data to retailers. After integration with Venzee Mesh Connectors™, the client significantly reduced manual labor, decreased errors and, perhaps most importantly, increased sales as the direct result of adoption of Venzee's intelligent product content platform.

"We were doing everything manually. Copying and pasting our product data for every single retailer. One image would create 10 SKUs. If we had to upload 70,000 images, we would have 700,000 SKUs. That's impossible for a human to do alone, but it's possible with automation," said the client's Director of Business Development.

"It was the perfect solution for us... Before it took forever to upload all the data into the retail channels. It's not just populating the spreadsheets - there's just so many aspects like back and forth communication and fixing errors. The never-ending process became just a 15-20 minute weekly call with Venzee."

Integration with Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ allowed the client to spend more time growing their business, rather than dealing with product data for all their retailers. The client reported drastic growth in sales after using Venzee. "We were able to survive due to Venzee's technology. Venzee saved the day by allowing us to expand to all these different channels."

According to John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee, "This is an enormous testament to the deep domain knowledge and diverse skill set of our team and the solution we've created at Venzee. This client story highlights the clear benefits of automating data distribution for consumer brands and manufacturers, which has been our value proposition from day one."

Mr. Abrams continued, "Many other clients mirror the testimonials in this case study, highlighting the incredible speed to market of our technology that is unmatched by any outdated syndication solutions. As we continue to win over brands and manufacturers that have growing global content distribution needs, we anticipate our more than 400 active connections and associated revenues will continue to grow quarter over quarter from both new and existing clients looking to further automate and improve distribution to their retail channels."

