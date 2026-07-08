Veo Health Launches Executive Wellness Program in Atlanta, Partnering with Leading Employers to Optimize Health, Reduce Healthcare Costs and Chronic Disease

Innovative Atlanta-area companies are enrolling executive teams and employees in Veo Health's Executive Wellness Program — a year-round, personalized health solution built for the modern workforce.

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veo Health, a leading provider of comprehensive virtual health optimization and wellness services, today announced the official launch of its Veo Health Executive Wellness Program in the Atlanta market. The program is designed to give organizations a proactive, high-impact tool for investing in the long-term health of their leadership — with measurable goals of detecting potentially catastrophic health risks, reducing healthcare spending, and improving chronically poor health across their organizations.

"Veo helped us bring the wellness pillar of our Principal investment strategy to life—supporting our Principals in reaching their full potential in terms of performance, impact, and wellness. The flexible, year‑round program met our busy Principals where they are, driving real wellness influence. While the Veo program certainly delivers near-term value, this is ultimately an investment in our people and the long-term strength of our firm."

— Scott Spohn, COO, Wyndham Brannon

Prominent Atlanta-area companies have already enrolled, signaling strong early demand for the Veo Health Executive Wellness Program — a solution that goes beyond the traditional annual physical. These organizations — spanning financial services, accounting, and healthcare technology — are enrolling their executive teams and employees as a strategic investment in human capital, with a focus on early detection, chronic disease prevention, and sustainable performance.

"We're seeing a shift in how forward-thinking companies proactively think about the health of their organization's leaders," said Van Willis, COO, Veo Health. "It's no longer just a benefit line item — it's a business strategy. When you proactively optimize health and support your team's health goals, you see real returns in productivity, retention, and healthcare cost reduction over time."

"Harnessing the power and depth of Veo's industry leading screening, Veo Clinicians deliver clear explanations and actionable insights related to our member's metabolic health, sleep, stress, nutrition, exercise, etc. What makes our program truly different is that unlike other executive health programs that are focused on finding disease, we are focused on preventing it — and on optimizing health so that executives and their teams can perform at their highest level for the long term."

— David Harvey, CEO, Veo Health

ABOUT THE VEO HEALTH EXECUTIVE WELLNESS PROGRAM

At the heart of Veo Health's corporate offering is the Veo Health Executive Wellness Program — a comprehensive, year-round health engagement that fundamentally reimagines what executive wellness can look like. Unlike the traditional executive health checkup model that delivers a snapshot of health at one point in time and then goes silent, Veo Health's program provides on-going support throughout the membership.

Members receive personalized health assessments, direct access to clinical experts, nutritional support and ongoing monitoring and coaching — all delivered virtually, meaning it can be completed from anywhere in the United States. For companies with remote or hybrid workforces, this flexibility is transformative: geography is no longer a barrier to premium executive health care.

Key features of the Veo Health Executive Wellness Program include:

Year-round coverage — continuous care versus a one-time annual evaluation

Fully virtual — available in all 50 states

Ongoing expert support — regular touchpoints with clinical professionals, not a single visit

Personalized health plans — data-driven recommendations tailored to each individual

Cancer early detection — comprehensive screenings, tests, and scans to identify cancer risks before symptoms develop, when intervention is most effective

Chronic disease prevention focus — early identification and management of risk factors before they become costly conditions

Scalable for teams — designed for both executive leadership and available for broader employee populations

Chronic disease accounts for a significant portion of employer healthcare spending in the United States, with conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders driving costs higher year over year. The Veo Health Executive Wellness Program also includes cancer early detection screenings and scans — a critical and often overlooked component of executive health that can identify risks early and dramatically improve outcomes. Together, these elements give employers a proactive pathway to healthier teams and sustainable cost management.

Employers interested in enrolling their teams in the Veo Health Executive Wellness Program are encouraged to contact their benefits broker or visit www.veo.health.

ABOUT VEO HEALTH

Veo Health is a virtual health and wellness company dedicated to delivering personalized, precision-focused care for individuals and organizations. Through its innovative programs — including the Veo Health Executive Wellness Program — Veo Health helps people and companies take a proactive, data-driven approach to long-term health. Learn more at veo.health.

SOURCE Veo Health