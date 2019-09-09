VEON Announces Approval of Asset Transfer Offer by GTH Shareholders and Final Payment of GTH Tax Settlement

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Holdings B.V. ("VEON Holdings"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON, together with VEON Holdings, "VEON"), today announces that VEON's offer to acquire substantially all of the operating assets of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ("GTH") has been approved by GTH's shareholders. Following that approval, VEON has completed the intragroup transfers of Jazz, Banglalink and Med Cable.

Ursula Burns, VEON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We welcome today's approval, which follows the success of our recent tender offer for GTH's shares and the subsequent delisting of GTH from the Egyptian Exchange. We appreciate the cooperation of the Egyptian authorities throughout this process. This now enables us to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of GTH, further simplifying our Group structure."

VEON also confirms that the second settlement payment of USD 82.3 million relating to outstanding tax liabilities of GTH and its Egyptian subsidiaries has now been paid by GTH to the Egyptian Tax Authority. As a result, GTH has resolved all outstanding tax liabilities in Egypt for the tax years 2000 through 2018.

