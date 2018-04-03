Veon Announces Withdrawal of Mandatory Tender Offer in Relation to Global Telecom Holding S.A.E.

VEON had applied to EFRA seeking approval for a MTO for any and all shares of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. not owned by VEON.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, with an ambition to lead the personal internet revolution for over 240 million customers it currently serves, and many others in the years to come.

