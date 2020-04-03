VEON Appoints Alexander Torbakhov as Beeline Russia CEO

AMSTERDAM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, announces the appointment, effective from 6 April, of Alexander Torbakhov as Chief Executive Officer of Beeline Russia, VEON's operations in Russia.

Alexander has more than 25 years' experience, including most recently at X5 Retail Group and Sberbank, Russia's largest retailer and largest bank, respectively. At Sberbank, he served on its board as Deputy Chairman and managed retail banking operations, including the expansion of digital products and services to more than 80 million customers. Alexander briefly led Beeline Russia's operations a decade ago.

Alexander will report to VEON's co-CEOs Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioglu.

Commenting on the appointment, Kaan and Sergi said: "Alexander is a respected business figure in Russia and brings with him a wealth of success from some of the country's largest consumer and technology businesses. His experience and leadership will be crucial as we continue to transform the operational and financial performance of Beeline Russia."

Alexander said: "Beeline is one of Russia's strongest brands and I look forward to leading the company and continuing the operational and financial transformation that began several months ago. The coronavirus pandemic has again highlighted the importance of connectivity and digital services for society and I'm committed to placing customers at the centre of Beeline's future strategy."

Alexander holds a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and previously graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

