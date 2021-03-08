VEON appoints Artashes Davtyan as CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan

AMSTERDAM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of Artashes Davtyan as CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan, effective 15 March 2021.

Artashes joins Beeline Uzbekistan with a wealth of commercial and leadership experience from international FMCG companies including Gillette, PepsiCo and Mars, and most recently Yandex where he was Head of Private Label in its digital retail delivery business, Yandex.Lavka.

Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON's co-CEO, commented: "We welcome Artashes to the VEON family and are confident that his impressive track record of leading FMCG and digital businesses will be a great fit for the customer-first mindset of our Group. We look forward to his contribution to our core business in Uzbekistan and his support for our sustainability and compliance initiatives in this vibrant market for our services."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

