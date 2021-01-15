VEON appoints Leonid Boguslavsky as director

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of Leonid Boguslavsky to the Group's Board of Directors. Mr. Boguslavsky joins following the departure Mr. de Beer, who stepped down in December 2020

Mr. Boguslavsky is the founder of RTP Global, an early-stage venture capital firm with a strong track record of investing in technology, and is considered a pioneer of IT and internet tech investment. As an investor, he is involved with some of the world's most successful companies, including Yandex, Ozon, Delivery Hero, RingCentral, EPAM and Datadog among many others.

Prior to becoming a venture capitalist, Mr. Boguslavsky was a managing partner of PwC Management Consulting Services. In the early 1990s, he built one of Russia's largest IT solutions integrators. Mr. Boguslavsky is also an Independent Director of the Sberbank PJSC Supervisory Board, the largest bank in Russia, Central and Eastern Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the VEON Board, said: "I would like to welcome Leonid to the Board of Directors. He brings an outstanding set of skills and experience, further positioning VEON in strengthening its digital proposition to empower customers."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

