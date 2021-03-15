VEON files Form 20-F for financial year 2020

AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Form 20-F is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website www.veon.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including VEON's complete audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, free of charge, by contacting VEON's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

