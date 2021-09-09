VEON Ltd - Dealing in Securities
Sep 09, 2021, 06:06 ET
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
Name : Kaan Terzioglu
Position : Group CEO
Date of transaction : 8 September 2021
Number of securities purchased : 100,000
Securities type: ADR
Market: NASDAQ
Market price : USD 2.15
Total value of transaction : USD 215,000
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
Tel: +31 20 79 77 200
SOURCE VEON Ltd
