VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities
Sep 17, 2021, 01:40 ET
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group's subsidiaries.
|
Name:
|
Erik Aas
|
Position:
|
CEO Banglalink
|
Date of transaction:
|
9 September 2021
|
Number of securities purchased:
|
100,000
|
Securities type:
|
ADR
|
Market:
|
NASDAQ
|
Market price:
|
USD 2.1982
|
Total value of transaction:
|
USD 219,820
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 200,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
+31 20 79 77 200
SOURCE VEON Ltd
