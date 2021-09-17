VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities

News provided by

VEON Ltd

Sep 17, 2021, 01:40 ET

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Name:                                

Erik Aas

Position:                              

CEO Banglalink

Date of transaction:             

9 September 2021

Number of securities purchased:   

100,000

Securities type:                                  

ADR

Market:                                             

NASDAQ

Market price:                                   

USD 2.1982

Total value of transaction:             

USD 219,820

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 200,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected] 
+31 20 79 77 200 

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Also from this source

VEON's Beeline wins three Ookla Speedtest awards for its mobile...

VEON announces the pricing of its 5-year RUB 20 billion 8.125%...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics