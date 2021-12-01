VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                   Erik Aas
Position :                                               CEO Banglalink
Date of transaction :                             26 November 2021
Number of securities purchased :        50,000 
Securities type:                                    ADR
Market:                                                 NASDAQ
Market price :                                       USD 1.76
Total value of transaction :                  USD 87,795

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 250,000.

