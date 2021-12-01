VEON Ltd : Dealing in securities...

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name : Erik Aas

Position : CEO Banglalink

Date of transaction : 26 November 2021

Number of securities purchased : 50,000

Securities type: ADR

Market: NASDAQ

Market price : USD 1.76

Total value of transaction : USD 87,795

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 250,000.

