VEON promotes Andrzej Malinowski to Beeline Uzbekistan CEO and Lasha Tabidze to Beeline Georgia CEO

AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of Andrzej Malinowski to the vacant position of CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan, with effect from 15 March 2021. Mr. Malinowski joins from Beeline Georgia, where he has held the position of CEO. Lasha Tabidze has been appointed as Mr. Malinowski's successor at Beeline Georgia, who previously held the joint position of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Beeline Georgia. A candidate for the Beeline Uzbekistan role had been previously announced but Beeline Uzbekistan was unable to finalize the employment of this candidate.

