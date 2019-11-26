VEON Ranked in Top 10% of Companies in Dutch Transparency Benchmark

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has been recognised as among the most transparent companies in the Netherlands by the Dutch Transparency Benchmark (Transparantiebenchmark).

More than 480 of the largest companies in the Netherlands were assessed for the Dutch Transparency Benchmark by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. VEON has improved its ranking from 449 in 2011 to 32 in 2019. Among technology-focused companies in the Netherlands, VEON ranked 4th this year.

Ursula Burns, VEON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our improvement in the Dutch Transparency Benchmark is recognition of the progress VEON has made through our ongoing commitment to transparency, compliance and responsible business. We pride ourselves at VEON in our dedication to sustainability, ensuring our operations are run safely and ethically while encouraging digital entrepreneurship and digital literacy."

Now in its 15th year, the Dutch Transparency Benchmark is compiled by a panel of experts who rely on international guidelines and standards to assess corporate social reporting and how well key indicators such as sustainability, governance and ethical practices are integrated into a company's core business.

VEON's Sustainability Programme focuses on encouraging digital entrepreneurship, fostering digital skills and literacy and maintaining sustainable operations in the ten countries where we operate. Last year, VEON assisted approximately 125,000 people to improve their digital literacy skills while more than 20,000 people joined the company's digital entrepreneurship competitions.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

