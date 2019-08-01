VEON Reports Good Q2 2019 Results

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announces financial and operating results for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Q2 2019 RESULTS1

Revenue tracking in line: total revenue increased by 7.5% organically 2 year on year with service revenue increasing 5.0% organically 2 to USD 2,080 million , driven by particularly strong performances in Ukraine and Pakistan

total revenue increased by 7.5% organically year on year with service revenue increasing 5.0% organically to , driven by particularly strong performances in and Organic data revenue growth remains robust: the momentum in mobile data revenue continued in the period growing by 22.7% year on year organically 2 , with Ukraine (+77%), Pakistan (+59%) and Bangladesh (+28%) delivering strong performances on the back of ongoing 4G/LTE investments

the momentum in mobile data revenue continued in the period growing by 22.7% year on year organically , with (+77%), (+59%) and (+28%) delivering strong performances on the back of ongoing 4G/LTE investments Reported revenue flat as currency headwind slows: the currency headwind in the period was limited to USD 179 million resulting in a decline in reported revenue of only 0.4% year on year. This compares to the 5.6% decline in the first quarter.

the currency headwind in the period was limited to resulting in a decline in reported revenue of only 0.4% year on year. This compares to the 5.6% decline in the first quarter. EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) delivers good organic growth: EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) increased organically 2 by 11.1% year on year to USD 866 million , resulting in an EBITDA margin of 38.3%. Ukraine and Pakistan delivered particularly strong performances in organic EBITDA. Reported EBITDA grew by 16.1% year on year

EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) increased organically by 11.1% year on year to , resulting in an EBITDA margin of 38.3%. and delivered particularly strong performances in organic EBITDA. Reported EBITDA grew by 16.1% year on year Cost intensity ratio 3 continues to improve organically 2 : We recorded a 2.7 percentage point year on year organic 2 improvement in our cost intensity ratio, helped in particular by Ukraine and Pakistan which both saw benefits from above-inflation revenue growth while we continued to progress on lower corporate costs

We recorded a 2.7 percentage point year on year organic improvement in our cost intensity ratio, helped in particular by and which both saw benefits from above-inflation revenue growth while we continued to progress on lower corporate costs Corporate costs trending lower: Corporate costs were USD 60 million , which resulted in a 15% year on year decline in the first half 2019. This is in line with VEON´s ambition to reduce corporate costs by 25% year on year in FY 2019 and to halve the corporate cost run-rate from FY 2017 level by end-FY 2019

Corporate costs were , which resulted in a 15% year on year decline in the first half 2019. This is in line with VEON´s ambition to reduce corporate costs by 25% year on year in FY 2019 and to halve the corporate cost run-rate from FY 2017 level by end-FY 2019 Equity free cash flow 4 excluding licenses USD 338 million : In the quarter, adjusting for the positive effect of IFRS 16, the company generated USD 249 million equity free cash flow (excluding licenses), including USD 175 million from Ericsson. Equity Free Cash Flow excluding licenses for the half year adjusted for IFRS 16 impact was USD 630 million

In the quarter, adjusting for the positive effect of IFRS 16, the company generated equity free cash flow (excluding licenses), including from Ericsson. Equity Free Cash Flow excluding licenses for the half year adjusted for IFRS 16 impact was Reported cash flow impacted by tax payment: cash flow was negatively impacted by the first payment of USD 54 million related to GTH tax settlement

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Board of Directors approved interim FY 2019 dividend per share of USD 0.13

VEON's Group Chief Financial Officer to step down at the end of September 2019

GTH reached an agreement with the Egyptian Tax Authority ("ETA") to settle all outstanding tax liabilities of GTH and its Egyptian subsidiaries for a total amount of USD 136 million

The mandatory tender offer ("MTO") in relation to Global Telecom Holding ("GTH") commenced on 2 July and will expire on 6 August 2019 . While we remain optimistic on the outcome of this process, we will need to wait until the closing of offer period to have certainty on the outcome

. While we remain optimistic on the outcome of this process, we will need to wait until the closing of offer period to have certainty on the outcome During the second quarter, VEON received the balance of the Ericsson payment of USD 175 million , supporting equity free cash flow. Cash flow was negatively impacted by the payment of USD 54 million in taxes to the ETA ahead of the MTO

, supporting equity free cash flow. Cash flow was negatively impacted by the payment of in taxes to the ETA ahead of the MTO Strengthening our management team: Sergi Herrero appointed as the COO for VEON Ventures

appointed as the COO for VEON Ventures VEON shareholders elected Muhterem Kaan Terzioğlu as a new member of VEON's Board of Directors

OUTLOOK

FY 2019 guidance confirmed: Low single-digit organic2 growth for revenue, low to mid single-digit organic2 growth for EBITDA and Equity Free Cash Flow excluding licences of approximately USD 1 billion . While we are tracking ahead of our guidance at the interim period, we note the second half metrics are more challenging. Directionally there is upside to revenue and EBITDA.

URSULA BURNS, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTS:

"VEON reported a strong first half 2019 with continuing good operational performance. Despite the challenging market conditions, we continue to make steady progress on network performance and distribution optimization. Our strong results in Ukraine and Pakistan ensured a balanced performance for the Group. Our service revenue growth was largely driven by strong growth in data revenue on the back of the continued investment in our data networks in the period. This will remain a key focus for VEON over the medium-term while we explore new ventures in the longer-term.

We remain acutely focused on costs not only at the Group level but across all our operations. The improving cost efficiencies we are delivering have allowed a number of our smaller markets to record encouraging incremental profitability for the Group.

As we continue to focus on simplifying our structure, we are encouraged by the progress we are making with our restructuring plans for GTH, including the commencement of the mandatory tender offer on 2 July 2019, and we are optimistic on concluding this process successfully. We believe that a simplified and streamlined Group will allow us to further unlock value for shareholders over the medium to long term.

Despite some macro and regulatory challenges, we remain optimistic on the medium to long term opportunity that our portfolio presents, and we will continue to focus on driving strong operational performance, while simplifying our portfolio and maximizing data opportunities. We have confirmed our guidance for FY 2019."

1 Key results compare to prior year results unless stated otherwise 2 Organic change is a non-IFRS measure and reflects changes in revenue, EBITDA and cost intensity ratio, that excludes the effect of foreign currency movements, the impact of the introduction of IFRS 16, exceptional income of USD 350 million in respect of revised partnership with Ericsson and other factors, such as businesses under liquidation, disposals, mergers and acquisitions. See Attachment C for reconciliations 3 Cost intensity ratio is defined as service costs plus selling, general and administrative costs, less other revenue, divided by total service revenue. Based on FY 2018, in USD million (3,697+1,701-133)/8,526 4 Equity free cash flow excluding licenses is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as free cash flow from operating activities less cash flow used in investing activities, excluding M&A transactions, capex for licenses, inflow/outflow of deposits, financial assets and other one-off items. EFCF target for FY 2019 is based on currency rates of 20 February 2019, excludes USD 136 million payment of Global Telecom Holding tax settlement, includes the one-time cash received in connection with a revised arrangement from Ericsson of USD 350 million. See attachment C for reconciliations 5 FY 2019 targets exclude the impact of the introduction of IFRS 16

Note: In Q2 2019, both revenue and EBITDA were positively impacted by special compensation of USD 38 million related to the termination of a network sharing agreement in Kazakhstan between our subsidiary KaR-Tel LLP and Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell") due to Kazakh telecom JSC's acquisition of 75% of Kcell's shares. In addition, in Q2 2019, as a result of the USD 136 million GTH Tax Settlement (see below "GTH Tax Settlement''), VEON has recorded an additional provision of USD 56 million with USD 27 million in the EBITDA and USD 29 million in the income tax.

KEY RESULTS: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

USD million 2Q19 2Q19

pre-IFRS 16 2Q18 Reported YoY Reported YoY

pre-IFRS 16 Organic

YoY 1 Total revenue, of which 2,261 2,261 2,270 (0.4%) (0.4%) 7.5% mobile and fixed service revenue 2,080 2,080 2,136 (2.6%) (2.6%) 5.0% mobile data revenue 590 590 517 14.2% 14.2% 22.7% EBITDA 994 866 857 16.1% 1.0% 11.1% EBITDA margin (EBITDA/total revenue) 44.0% 38.3% 37.7% 6.2p.p. 0.6p.p. 1.3p.p. Profit from continued operations 75 97 25 196.5% n.m.

(Loss) from discontinued operations -

(169) n.m. n.m.

Profit/(Loss) for the period 75 97 (144) n.m. n.m.

Equity free cash flow excl. licenses 2 338 249 206 63.9% 20.9%

Capital expenditures excl. licenses 547 450 402 36.0% 11.8%

LTM capex excl. licenses/revenue 18.4% 16.7% 17.4% 0.9p.p. (0.7p.p.)

Net debt 8,179 6,085 8,645 (5.4%) (29.6%)

Net debt/LTM EBITDA 2.1 1.7 2.5 n.m. n.m.

Total mobile customer (millions) 212 212 210 0.9%



Total fixed-line broadband customers (millions) 3.9 3.9 3.6 8.5%







USD million 1H19 1H19

pre-IFRS 16 1H18 Reported YoY Reported YoY

pre-IFRS 16 Organic

YoY 1 Total revenue, of which 4,385 4,385 4,520 (3.0%) (3.0%) 7.4% mobile and fixed service revenue 4,085 4,085 4,292 (4.8%) (4.8%) 5.3% mobile data revenue 1,157 1,157 1,022 13.3% 13.3% 24.5% EBITDA 2,292 2,038 1,711 34.0% 19.1% 10.7% EBITDA margin (EBITDA/total revenue) 52.3% 46.5% 37.9% 14.4p.p. 8.6p.p. 1.5p.p. Profit from continued operations 605 652 68 n.m. n.m.

(Loss) from discontinued operations - - (300) n.m. n.m.

Profit/(Loss) for the period 605 652 (232) n.m. n.m.

Equity free cash flow excl. licenses 2 795 630 540 47.2% 16.6%

Capital expenditures excl. licenses 988 838 757 30.5% 10.7%

LTM capex excl. licenses/revenue 18.4% 16.7% 17.4% 0.9p.p. (0.7p.p.)

Net debt 8,179 6,085 8,645 (5.3%) (29.6%)

Net debt/LTM EBITDA 2.1 1.7 2.5 n.m. n.m.

Total mobile customer (millions) 212 212 210 0.9%



Total fixed-line broadband customers (millions) 3.9 3.9 3.6 8.5%





Contents

MAIN EVENTS......................................................................................................... 6

GROUP PERFORMANCE............................................................................................. 8

COUNTRY PERFORMANCE........................................................................................ 11

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION............................................................................. 18

ATTACHMENTS...................................................................................................... 21

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

VEON's results presented in this earnings release are based on IFRS unless otherwise stated and have not been audited.

Certain amounts and percentages that appear in this earnings release have been subject to rounding adjustments. As a result, certain numerical figures shown as totals, including those in tables, may not be an exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede or follow them.

All non-IFRS measures disclosed in the document, i.e. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, net debt, equity free cash flow excluding licenses, organic growth, capital expenditures excluding licenses, are reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures in Attachment C.

As a result of the termination of the agreement to sell its Pakistan tower business, the Company amended prior periods presented in the interim consolidated financial statements to retrospectively recognize the depreciation charge of USD 37 million per annum that would have been recognized had the disposal group not been classified as held for sale.

IMPACT OF IFRS 16 - LEASES ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

From 1 January 2019, VEON has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 (Leases). VEON is presenting Q2 2019 results excluding the impact of IFRS 16 for comparability purposes with prior periods, as well as presenting reported results which will reflect the new baseline for future period over period comparisons.

All forward looking targets exclude the impact of the introduction of IFRS 16 in FY 2019.

All comparisons are on a year on year basis unless otherwise stated.

MAIN EVENTS

REVENUE AND EBITDA

Reported revenue (-0.4% YoY) and EBITDA (+16.1% YoY) were impacted by both currency movements and IFRS 16 implementation in this year. On an organic basis revenue increased 7.5% YoY with EBITDA up 11.1% YoY driven predominately by the particularly strong performance from both Pakistan and Ukraine. While we are tracking ahead of our guidance at the interim period for revenue and EBITDA, the second half metrics are more challenging, and we will see some slowdown in the YoY trends.

While reported revenue was impacted by currency movements, the headwinds in Q2 2019 were limited to USD 179 million. This compares to the currency headwinds of USD 291 million in the first quarter where reported revenue was down 5.6%. The performance of the Russian ruble and Pakistan rupee will be key drivers for the balance of the year.

During Q2 2019, both revenue and EBITDA were positively impacted by special compensation of USD 38 million related to the termination of a network sharing agreement in Kazakhstan between our subsidiary KaR-Tel LLP and Kcell Joint Stock Company ("Kcell") due to Kazakh telecom JSC's acquisition of 75% of Kcell's shares. This amount will be allocated to incremental network investments in Kazakhstan during the year and as such we expect no real impact on cash flow.

As a result of the USD 136 million GTH Tax Settlement (see below "GTH Tax Settlement''), VEON has recorded an additional provision of USD 56 million with USD 27 million in the EBITDA and USD 29 million in the income tax.

COST INTENSITY

In Q2 2019, cost intensity improved by 2.7 percentage points year on year mainly due to lower service costs in Russia, Ukraine and Pakistan. We are seeing continued progress across a number of our smaller markets and we expect the contribution from the other markets to become more meaningful over the coming year. In its 2018 results, VEON announced its commitment to reduce the Group's cost intensity ratio by at least 1 percentage point organically1 per annum between 2019 and 2021, from 61.8% as reported in FY 2018.

At the Group level, the main contributor to cost intensity improvement for 2019 is still expected to be a further reduction in VEON's corporate costs. Cost intensity is defined as service costs plus selling, general and administrative costs less other revenue divided by total service revenue.

VEON'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INTERIM FY 2019 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF USD 0.13

VEON's Board of Directors approved the distribution of an interim gross dividend of USD 0.13 per share for 2019, with a record date of 14 August 2019, compared to USD 0.12 in Q2 2018. For ordinary shareholders at Euronext Amsterdam, the interim dividend of USD 0.13 will be paid in Euro.

VEON GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

On 28 June 2019, VEON announced that VEON's Group Chief Financial Officer, Trond Westlie, will step down at the end of September. A worldwide search is underway for his replacement.

GTH TAX SETTLEMENT

On 26 June 2019, GTH reached agreement with the Egyptian Tax Authority ("ETA") to settle all outstanding tax liabilities of GTH and its Egyptian subsidiaries for a total amount of USD 136 million (the "GTH Tax Settlement"). The GTH Tax Settlement is in respect of tax liabilities of GTH and its Egyptian subsidiaries for the tax years 2000 through 2018. From 26 June 2019, following the first settlement payment of USD 54 million by GTH to the ETA, GTH was released in relation to tax years from 2006 through 2007 and 2010 through 2018. In respect of the years 2000 through 2005 and 2008 through 2009 for GTH and all years up to and including 2018 for GTH's Egyptian subsidiaries, the tax releases are expected to take effect immediately on the payment of the second settlement of USD 82 million by no later than 31 December 2019, at which time GTH is expected to delist from the Egyptian Exchange (the "EGX").

As a result of the USD 136 million GTH Tax Settlement, in Q2 2019, VEON has recorded respective liability to the ETA of USD 56 million with USD 27 million recorded under EBITDA and USD 29 million in the income tax line.

MANDATORY TENDER OFFER AND COMPREHENSIVE GTH RESTRUCTURING

On 10 February 2019, VEON submitted an application to the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (the "FRA") to approve a mandatory tender offer by VEON Holdings B.V. for any and all of the outstanding shares of GTH which are not owned by VEON (up to 1,997,639,608 shares, representing approximately 42.31% of GTH's issued shares) (the "MTO"). On 26 June 2019, the FRA approved the MTO at an adjusted offer price of EGP 5.08 per share. The MTO commenced on 2 July 2019 and is expected to end on 6 August 2019. To further simplify VEON's corporate structure, following a successful completion of the MTO and the requisite shareholder approval, it is anticipated that GTH will be delisted from the EGX. Furthermore, VEON has submitted an offer to GTH to acquire substantially all of its operating assets, subject to successful completion of the MTO and delisting. The asset transfers will be conducted at the imputed MTO valuation.

AGM ELECTED ONE NEW DIRECTOR

Following the election of the directors of the VEON Board at the AGM on 18 June 2019, the VEON Board now includes eleven previously serving directors, Ursula Burns, Guillaume Bacuvier, Osama Bedier, Mikhail Fridman, Gennady Gazin, Andrei Gusev, Gunnar Holt, Sir Julian Horn-Smith, Robert Jan van de Kraats, Guy Laurence and Alexander Pertsovsky, as well as one new director, Muhterem Kaan Terzioğlu.

STRENGTHENING THE TEAM

On 16 July 2019, VEON announced the appointment of Sergi Herrero as the Chief Operations Officer for VEON Ventures, effective from September 2019. Sergi will sit on VEON's Group Executive Committee and report to the Chairman and CEO, Ursula Burns. Sergi will lead our Ventures division and define the company's growth plans outside the traditional connectivity business, with a focus on adjacent digital products.

GROUP PERFORMANCE

FINANCIALS BY COUNTRY

USD million 2Q19 2Q19

Pre-IFRS16 2Q18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY Organic1

YoY

1H19 1H19

Pre-IFRS16 1H18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY Organic1

YoY Total revenue 2,261 2,261 2,270 (0.4%) (0.4%) 7.5%

4,385 4,385 4,520 (3.0%) (3.0%) 7.4%



























Russia 1,124 1,124 1,174 (4.2%) (4.2%) 0.0%

2,172 2,172 2,340 (7.2%) (7.2%) 2.1% Pakistan 348 348 363 (4.2%) (4.2%) 20.5%

710 710 731 (2.9%) (2.9%) 22.0% Algeria 187 187 200 (6.3%) (6.3%) (3.4%)

379 379 402 (5.7%) (5.7%) (2.4%) Bangladesh 137 137 131 4.7% 4.7% 5.4%

271 271 260 4.1% 4.1% 5.0% Ukraine 212 212 173 22.6% 22.6% 24.4%

400 400 329 21.5% 21.5% 22.4% Uzbekistan 67 67 79 (15.5%) (15.5%) (10.6%)

131 131 155 (15.6%) (15.6%) (11.9%) HQ - - -







- - -





Other and eliminations 186 186 151







323 323 300

































Service revenue 2,080 2,080 2,136 (2.6%) (2.6%) 5.0%

4,085 4,085 4,292 (4.8%) (4.8%) 5.3%



























Russia 1,014 1,014 1,076 (5.8%) (5.8%) (1.6%)

1,974 1,974 2,187 (9.7%) (9.7%) (0.6%) Pakistan 324 324 337 (3.8%) (3.8%) 21.1%

662 662 678 (2.4%) (2.4%) 22.6% Algeria 187 187 198 (5.8%) (5.8%) (2.9%)

378 378 400 (5.3%) (5.3%) (2.0%) Bangladesh 134 134 125 7.1% 7.1% 7.8%

264 264 250 5.7% 5.7% 6.6% Ukraine 210 210 172 22.5% 22.5% 24.3%

397 397 327 21.3% 21.3% 22.2% Uzbekistan 67 67 79 (15.6%) (15.6%) (10.7%)

131 131 155 (15.6%) (15.6%) (12.0%) HQ - - -







- - - -



Other and eliminations 144 144 148







279 279 293 -































EBITDA 994 866 857 16.1% 1.0% 11.1%

2,292 2,038 1,711 34.0% 19.1% 10.7%



























Russia 498 413 441 12.9% (6.4%) (2.1%)

966 799 884 9.3% (9.6%) (0.5%) Pakistan 185 175 175 6.0% 0.0% 26.0%

369 345 349 5.5% (1.3%) 24.2% Algeria 84 75 87 (3.7%) (14.1%) (11.4%)

172 156 178 (2.9%) (12.5%) (9.3%) Bangladesh 55 45 45 21.4% (0.5%) 0.1%

114 95 91 25.0% 3.4% 4.2% Ukraine 138 132 95 44.7% 38.9% 40.9%

256 245 184 39.3% 33.5% 34.5% Uzbekistan 35 33 35 0.8% (3.9%) 1.9%

67 64 68 (2.6%) (6.4%) (2.3%) HQ (60) (60) (54)







237 236 (134)





Other and eliminations 60 53 33







111 98 90

































EBITDA margin 44.0% 38.3% 37.7%







52.3% 46.5% 37.9%









Reported total revenue decreased by 0.4% year on year in Q2 2019 to USD 2.3 billion, driven by good operational performance that was largely offset by currency headwinds of USD 179 million. Organically, total revenue increased by 7.5% mainly as a result of revenue growth in Pakistan, Ukraine and Bangladesh in addition to special compensation received in Q2 2019 of USD 38 million related to the termination of network sharing agreement with Kcell. The total revenue organic trend was supported by good organic growth in mobile data revenue, which increased by 22.7% for the quarter. Reported mobile data revenue (+14.2%) was impacted by currency headwinds of approximately USD 50 million. Mobile customers increased year on year to 212 million at the end of Q2 2019, with customer growth in Pakistan, Algeria and Bangladesh, which was partially offset by a decrease in the customer base in Russia and Uzbekistan.

EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 increased organically by 11.1% to USD 866 million in Q2 2019, primarily due to a strong performance in Pakistan and Ukraine. Reported EBITDA increased by 16.1% year on year positively impacted by IFRS 16, which offset the negative impact of currency headwinds of USD 86 million.

Adjusting for the positive effect of IFRS 16, the company generated USD 249 million in equity free cash flow (excluding licenses) during Q2 2019, an increase of 20.9% year on year. This includes USD 175 million of second payment received from Ericsson and USD 38 million related to the termination of network sharing agreement with Kcell. Cash flow was negatively impacted by the payment of USD 54 million related to the GTH Tax Settlement. Reported equity free cash flow (excluding licenses) was USD 338 million in Q2 2019.

VEON's HQ segment consists largely of the costs of VEON's headquarters in Amsterdam. Corporate costs were USD 60 million in Q2 2019, up 10%, as a result of release of certain provisions in Q2 2018. VEON is on track to deliver on its target to reduce corporate costs by approximately 25% in FY 2019 from USD 359 million in FY 2018 and maintains the mid-term ambition to halve the run-rate of its corporate costs between FY 2017 (USD 431 million) and year-end 2019.

"Other" in Q2 2019 includes the results of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Georgia, other global operations, services and intercompany eliminations and USD 27 million of additional provision in relation to the GTH Tax Settlement.

INCOME STATEMENT & CAPITAL EXPENDITURES























USD million 2Q19 2Q19

Pre-IFRS16 2Q18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY

1H19 1H19

Pre-IFRS16 1H18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY Total revenue 2,261 2,261 2,270 (0.4%) (0.4%)

4,385 4,385 4,520 (3.0%) (3.0%) Service revenue 2,080 2,080 2,136 (2.6%) (2.6%)

4,085 4,085 4,292 (4.8%) (4.8%) EBITDA 994 866 857 16.1% 1.0%

2,292 2,038 1,711 34.0% 19.1% EBITDA margin 44.0% 38.3% 37.7% 6.2p.p. 0.6p.p.

52.3% 46.5% 37.9% 14.4p.p. 8.6p.p. Depreciation, amortization, impairments and other (530) (417) (474)





(1,040) (818) (974)



EBIT (Operating Profit) 464 449 383





1,252 1,220 737



Financial income and expenses (196) (153) (194)





(393) (303) (391)



Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain and others (22) (22) (11)





(8) (8) 1



Share of (loss)/profit of joint ventures and associates - - 0





(0) - 0



Other non operating gains / losses 10 10 (15)





14 14 (25)



(Loss)/Profit before tax 256 285 161





865 923 321



Income tax expense (182) (187) (136)





(260) (272) (253)



(Loss)/Profit from continued operations 75 97 25





605 652 68



(Loss)/Profit from discontinued operations - - (169)





-

(300)



(Loss)/Profit for the period attributable to VEON shareholders 70 91 (142)





565 608 (254)





























2Q19 2Q19

Pre-IFRS16 2Q18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY

1H19 1H19

Pre-IFRS16 1H18 Reported

YoY Reported

pre-IFRS 16

YoY Capex 553 456 497 12.6% (8.2%)

999 849 1,271 (19.8%) (33.2%) Capex excl. licenses 547 450 402 36.0% 11.8%

988 838 757 30.5% 10.7% Capex excl. licenses/revenue 24.2% 19.9% 17.7%





22.5% 19.1% 16.7%



LTM capex excl. licenses/revenue 18.4% 16.7% 17.4%





18.4% 16.7% 17.4%







Note: prior year comparatives are restated following the classification of Italy Joint Venture as a discontinued operation and retrospective recognition of depreciation and amortization charges in respect of Deodar

Q2 2019 ANALYSIS

Reported EBITDA increased by 16.1%. EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 increased by 1.0% year on year, as the strong operational performance was offset by currency headwinds. Operating profit pre-IFRS 16 for the quarter increased to USD 449 million, mainly due to lower depreciation and amortization charges during the quarter.

The year on year decrease in net finance income pre-IFRS 16 was mostly due to the lower debt levels during the quarter, which more than offset the marginal increase in the cost of debt as a result of an increase in the Russian ruble-denominated debt portion. Consequently, profit before tax pre-IFRS 16 was USD 285 million in Q2 2019, higher that the USD 161 million recorded in Q2 2018. Reported profit before tax increased to USD 256 million in Q2 2019.

Pre-IFRS 16 income tax expenses increased to USD 187 million in Q2 2019 from USD 136 million in Q2 2018. The year on year comparison is affected by a number of exceptional items in Q2 2019: a portion of additional tax provision of USD 29 million recorded as a result of the GTH tax settlement and a reversal of deferred tax assets at HQ of USD 49 million. Excluding these exceptional items, income tax decreased year on year mainly due to lower corporate income tax rate in Uzbekistan.

In Q2 2019, the Company recorded a net profit of USD 91 million for the period attributable to VEON´s shareholders pre-IFRS 16.

Capex excluding licenses pre-IFRS 16 increased to USD 450 million in Q2 2019 from USD 402 million in Q2 2018 due to Yarovaya investments in Russia and additional network investments in Kazakhstan required as a result of the termination of a network sharing agreement with Kcell for which VEON received compensation recorded as revenue this quarter. The ratio of LTM capex excluding licenses pre-IFRS 16 to revenue for the last twelve months was 16.7%.

FINANCIAL POSITION & CASH FLOW





















USD million 2Q19 2Q19

Pre-IFRS 16 1Q19 1Q19

Pre-IFRS 16 QoQ QoQ

Pre-IFRS 16







Total assets 16,519 14,479 16,676 14,638 (0.9%) (1.1%)







Shareholders' equity 4,000 4,000 3,933 3,933 1.7% 1.7%







Gross debt 9,513 7,419 9,533 7,465 (0.2%) (0.6%)







Net debt 8,179 6,085 8,265 6,197 (1.0%) (1.8%)







Net debt/LTM EBITDA 2.1 1.7 2.2 1.7



































USD million 2Q19 2Q19

Pre-IFRS 16 2Q18 YoY YoY

Pre-IFRS 16

1H19 1H19

Pre-IFRS 16 1H18 YoY YoY

Pre-IFRS 16 Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 745 657 600 145 57

1,550 1,385 1,302 248 83 Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (454) (454) (459) 5 5

(1,480) (1,480) (90) (1,390) (1,390) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (191) (102) (332) 141 230

(580) (415) (1,332) 752 917

Gross debt was stable from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019. In Q1 2019, gross debt increased mainly due to the impact of the introduction of IFRS 16 and a drawdown under the VEON Holding B.V. Revolving Credit Facility in Amsterdam to fund the collateral for the MTO for GTH. Over the last year VEON significantly improved its currency mix of debt as it reduced its exposure to euro denominated debt and increased its Russian ruble debt exposure.

Net cash from operating activities increased year on year, mainly due to the second, final payment from Ericsson of USD 175 million in respect of a revised partnership agreement announced in Q1 2019, partially offset by the first payment of USD 54 million related to GTH Tax Settlement. In Q2 2018, VEON recorded an exceptional improvement in working capital related to a cash settlement.

Net cash flow used in investing activities was stable from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 comparing to the last quarter. However, the mix has changed: in Q2 2018 VEON purchased licenses in Ukraine, while in Q2 2019 an additional investment was made in network, including Yarovaya expenses in Russia.

Net cash used in financing activities pre-IFRS 16 amounted to USD 102 million in Q2 2018, compared to USD 332 million in Q2 2018; mainly driven by lower refinancing activities in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

Net debt pre-IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 was USD 6,085 million and the net debt/ LTM EBITDA ratio was 1.7x. The net debt includes cash balances of USD 645 million pledged as collateral for the MTO. Reported net debt ratio at the end of Q2 2019 was 2.1x.

COUNTRY PERFORMANCE

Russia

Ukraine

Pakistan

Algeria

Bangladesh

Uzbekistan

RUSSIA















RUB million 2Q19 2Q18 YoY

1H19 1H18 YoY Total revenue 72,554 72,542 0.0%

141,801 138,893 2.1% Mobile service revenue 56,992 57,609 (1.1%)

111,926 111,892 0.0% Fixed-line service revenue 8,465 8,901 (4.9%)

16,967 17,768 (4.5%) EBITDA 32,172 27,243 18.1%

63,106 52,447 20.3% EBITDA margin 44.3% 37.6% 6.8p.p.

44.5% 37.8% 6.7p.p. EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 26,669 27,243 (2.1%)

52,200 52,447 (0.5%) EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 36.8% 37.6% (0.8p.p.)

36.8% 37.8% (0.9p.p.) Capex excl. licenses 19,541 13,321 46.7%

37,006 22,328 65.7% LTM Capex excl. licenses /revenue 20.8% 16.5% 4.3p.p.

20.8% 16.5% 4.3p.p. Capex excl. licenses pre-IFRS 16 15,157 13,321 13.8%

30,143 22,328 35.0% LTM Capex excl. licenses /revenue pre-IFRS 16 18.5% 16.6% 1.9p.p.

18.5% 16.6% 1.9p.p.















Mobile













Total revenue 64,047 63,576 0.7%

124,755 121,029 3.1% - of which mobile data 15,450 15,417 0.2%

30,471 30,555 (0.3%) Customers (mln) 54.3 56.4 (3.7%)







- of which data users (mln) 35.8 36.6 (2.3%)







ARPU (RUB) 348 338 2.9%







MOU (min) 305 323 (5.8%)







Data usage (MB/user) 5,046 3,454 46.1%







Fixed-line













Total revenue 8,507 8,966 (5.1%)

17,046 17,865 (4.6%) Broadband revenue 2,711 2,547 6.4%

5,372 5,107 5.2% Broadband customers (mln) 2.5 2.3 7.3%







Broadband ARPU (RUB) 371 373 (0.7%)









In Russia, the market was characterized by continued price and sales competition during the quarter impacting the overall market growth. However, Beeline continued to show steady progress on network performance and distribution optimization. Beeline reported flat total revenue growth year on year while EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 declined by 2.1%.

Total revenue in Q2 2019 was at RUB 72.6 billion, driven by the strong growth in sales of equipment and accessories up 20% to RUB 6.9 billion, following the expansion of our monobrand stores. Mobile service revenue decreased by 1.1% to RUB 57.0 billion, negatively impacted by the VAT increase to 20% from 18% and the termination of national roaming. The strong growth in VAS, content and revenue from mobile financial services was offset by the decline in voice revenue following continued price competition during the quarter. While data volumes continued to grow strongly, data revenue growth was more muted as price competition remained.

Mobile customers decreased by 3.7% year on year to 54.3 million largely as a result of a decline in sales through alternative distribution channels following the expansion of Beeline monobrand stores. We also saw a decline in migrant customers volumes by 30% in the period. Churn continued to improve quarter on quarter, and we would expect to see an improvement in customer trends towards the end of this year with the change in distribution model and the base effect from the last quarter of 2018. As first patterns of this process, we see quarterly growth of subscriber base by ~100 thousands in Q2 2019 vs Q1 2019. Mobile ARPU increased by 2.9% year on year, partially supported by the reduction in low ARPU customers.

Fixed-line revenue, adjusted for the centralization of transit services revenue and multinational data service revenue in VEON Wholesale Services, grew in Q2 2019, driven by continued improvements in B2C and B2B segments. VEON Wholesale Services is a Group division based in Amsterdam centrally managing wholesale services for all Group operations. Fixed-line service revenue declined by 4.9% mainly due to the decrease of approximately RUB 0.4 billion in transit traffic service revenue. The Fixed Mobile Convergence ("FMC") proposition continues to play an important role in the turnaround of the fixed-line business for Beeline. The FMC customer base grew by 18% year on year in Q2 2019 to more than 1.1 million, which represents a 47% FMC customer penetration in the broadband customer base, supporting improvements in broadband customer churn.

Beeline continues to focus on the B2B segment, improving its proposition with new digital offers and solutions to both small and large enterprises. The 2Q19 B2B service mobile revenue increased by 2.4%.

EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 declined by 2.1% year on year driven by the revenue decrease, leading to an EBITDA margin of 36.8% (flat quarter on quarter). The year on year decline in EBITDA margin pre-IFRS 16 was driven by the change in revenue mix as a result of the strong growth in sales of equipment and accessories, which are characterized by lower margins. The impact of the change in revenue mix on EBITDA margin in Q2 2019 was approximately 1.3 percentage points. The VAT increase and the suspension of national roaming impact on revenue had an impact on reported EBITDA.

Capex excluding licenses pre-IFRS 16 increased by 13.8%, as a result of increased network investments and investments related to the Yarovaya Law. During Q2 2019, we increased 4G base stations by 50%. Beeline continues to invest in network development to ensure it has the best quality infrastructure that is ready to integrate new technologies. The LTM capex (excluding licenses) to revenue ratio pre-IFRS 16 was 18.5% in Q2 2019. The reported capex excluding licenses increased by 47% year on year during the quarter. The Yarovaya Law-related investment plans are progressing in alignment with legal requirements.

UKRAINE















UAH million 2Q19 2Q18 YoY

1H19 1H18 YoY Total revenue 5,624 4,521 24.4%

10,750 8,785 22.4% Mobile service revenue 5,257 4,200 25.2%

10,020 8,149 23.0% Fixed-line service revenue 333 297 11.9%

662 593 11.7% EBITDA 3,656 2,490 46.8%

6,880 4,902 40.3% EBITDA margin 65.0% 55.1% 9.9p.p.

64.0% 55.8% 8.2p.p. EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 3,508 2,490 40.9%

6,592 4,902 34.5% EBITDA margin pre-IFRS-16 62.4% 55.1% 7.3p.p.

61.3% 55.8% 5.5p.p. Capex excl. licenses 1,152 927 24.3%

2,134 1,614 32.3% LTM capex excl. licenses/revenue 17.5% 16.0% 1.5p.p.

17.5% 16.0% 1.5p.p. Capex excl. licenses pre-IFRS 16 991 927 6.9%

1,786 1,614 10.7% LTM capex excl. licenses/revenue pre-IFRS 16 15.8% 16.0% (0.2p.p.)

15.8% 16.0% (0.2p.p.)















Mobile













Total operating revenue 5,248 4,224 24.2%

10,020 8,192 22.3% - of which mobile data 2,784 1,574 76.9%

5,238 2,915 79.7% Customers (mln) 26.2 26.5 (1.1%)







- of which data customers (mln) 15.7 13.5 16.2%







ARPU (UAH) 66 52 26.9%







MOU (min) 571 580 (1.5%)







Data usage (MB/user) 3,345 1,811 84.7%







Fixed-line













Total operating revenue 333 297 11.9%

662 593 11.7% Broadband revenue 215 185 16.6%

424 366 16.0% Broadband customers (mln) 1.0 0.9 11.5%







Broadband ARPU (UAH) 76 73 4.4%









In Ukraine, Kyivstar sustained another period of solid outperformance in a growing telecoms market. The results followed strong marketing activities and improving network quality. Data consumption continue to grow as we continue to focus on our high value customers.

Kyivstar continued its strong performance in Q2 2019, with total revenue increasing by 24.4% year on year to UAH 5.6 billion. The revenue growth was supported by the prior year phasing of tariff modernization activities which were predominately implemented in mid-2018. Mobile service revenue grew by 25.2% to UAH 5.3 billion, driven by the strong data revenue growth. Growing data customers and data usage growth supported an ARPU increase of 26.9% year on year to UAH 66. Kyivstar´s mobile customer base decreased by 1.1% to 26.2 million due to Ukrainian demographic trends and the reduction in multi SIM users. Despite this, data penetration continued to increase, and data customers grew 16.2% year on year.

Fixed-line service revenue grew by 11.9% year on year to UAH 333 million, driven by an increase in the fixed broadband customer base of 11.5% year on year, while fixed broadband ARPU increased by 4.4% year on year to UAH 76.

EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 increased by 40.9% year on year, with an EBITDA margin of 62.4%. The strong EBITDA growth was driven by revenue growth, while good cost control in the period further supported margin expansion. Reported EBITDA increased by 46.8% year on year to UAH 3.7 billion.

Capex excluding licenses pre-IFRS 16 increased by 6.9% year on year as a result of further 4G/LTE roll-out during the quarter. Kyivstar continued to focus on 4G/LTE roll-out during the quarter. Reported capex excluding licenses increased by 24.3% at UAH 1.2 billion.

In July 2019, National Bank of Ukraine abolished any limits on the repatriation of dividends. VEON believes that this is a meaningful step forward in supporting group cashflows.