VEON successfully enters into a USD 1.25 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement

AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that it has successfully entered into a new multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement (the "RCF") of USD 1.25 billion for VEON Holdings B.V. ("VEON Holdings"). The RCF will replace the existing revolving credit facility signed in 2017. The RCF has an initial tenor of three years, with VEON Holdings having the right to request two one-year extensions, subject to lender consent. International banks from Asia, Europe and the US have committed to the RCF. VEON Holdings will have the option to make each drawdown in either U.S. dollars or euro.

Serkan Okandan, VEON's CFO, said: "The progress we have made in improving our capital structure since 2017 and over the last 12 months, where we have seen our average cost of funding decrease by 150bp reducing our annual interest expenses by around USD 100 million and the average tenor extended by 13 months to 3.5 years, has allowed us to reduce the size as well as improve the pricing when compared to our previous RCF facility. This new RCF supports the Group's liquidity profile and is expected to provide the Group with greater financial flexibility".

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding VEON's financial position and capital structure. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information

VEON

Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

[email protected]

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Related Links

http://www.veon.com

