Veoneer Announces Nomination of Directors for Re-election

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren to stand for reelection at its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders on May 8.

Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren, whose present terms will expire at the time of the 2019 annual meeting have been nominated for re-election as independent Class I directors to serve until the company's annual meeting in 2022.

Mr Durcan, age 57, has held a variety of senior leadership positions at Micron Technology, Inc., a memory and storage solutions company, including Chief Executive Officer between 2012 and 2017. Mr Durcan serves at the board of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Mr. Synnergren, age 41, is head of Cevian's Swedish office and he has been a partner at Cevian Capital AB since 2009. Mr. Synnergren is being nominated as a director of the Company pursuant to the terms of a cooperation agreement between the Company and Cevian Capital II GP Limited. Currently, Cevian owns at least 8% of the company's outstanding common stock.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Hard copies of the Annual Report and the proxy statement for the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will be made available beginning today.

Stockholders of Veoneer, Inc. as of the record date, March 11, 2019, will be entitled to participate in and vote at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which is scheduled to occur on May 8, 2019 in Chicago, IL, U.S. A notice including instructions on how to access the proxy materials electronically as well as how to obtain hard copies of the proxy materials will be mailed to stockholders.

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer has 8,600 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

