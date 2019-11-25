VeoRide E-Scooters Add Sustainable Transportation Option in Providence

Starting this week, 300 VeoRide e-scooters will be available for shared use throughout the city for $1.00 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of use. The company is thrilled to bring the safest and most sustainable e-scooters manufactured to Providence. VeoRide's rugged design provides riders with a wider ride deck and wider wheels than competitors' consumer grade models which means greater stability in all types of road conditions. VeoRide's e-scooters also last more than a year in the field as compared to the industry standard of just weeks.

The company's unique in-house operations model also ensures safe battery charging with the industry's first e-swappable battery, and guarantees operational safety checks are performed by trained professionals who also balance the number of e-scooters available across various neighborhoods in the city daily. This is opposed to competitors who use gig economy workers to scoop e-scooters at random to be plugged in and deposited anywhere.

"VeoRide is excited to provide the residents of Providence with the highest quality e-scooters and service model in the industry. We have great expectations for the success of this eco-friendly, reliable and affordable shared mode of transportation in this vibrant area, and the City of Providence continues to be a great partner to work with in offering this fun and efficient new option for getting around," said Matt Briggs, VeoRide Regional General Manager.

Headquartered in Chicago, VeoRide, is one of the micromobility industry's most innovative and fastest growing companies. With its unique e-swappable-battery technology which enables safe charging, the company designs and manufactures e-scooters specifically built for the rigors of shared use. VeoRide e-scooters lead the industry in terms of lifetime sustainability, and are also widely recognized as the most comfortable and safe to ride. VeoRide has dozens of cities nationwide as partners in its mobility share programs, and is adding additional municipalities and universities every month. For more information, please visit http://www.veoride.com

