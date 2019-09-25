VeoRide Unveils Groundbreaking Helmet Detection Technology Using AI

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeoRide, an innovative micromobility share company is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to solve one of the most pressing challenges facing the flourishing e-scooter sector. In another of its many industry firsts related to enhanced safety, the company revealed today it has created a way to decipher if riders are wearing helmets in real time using Deep learning.

VeoRide's Helmet Detection Technology gives riders a way to instantly prove whether they are wearing a helmet using their phone's camera. Because the AI technology works in the moment no photos have to be taken or stored for the process to work. The cutting edge technology will be fully incorporated into the VeoRide App in 2020, and is currently being field tested by select groups. VeoRide users will be rewarded with discounts for wearing helmets as verified through the App.

"By creatively using advanced Deep learning capabilities, our team has been able to break through and pioneer a workable solution to a very complex technical issue," said Li Zhou, CTO VeoRide. "We are eager to contribute to an important shift in safety consciousness by developing this innovation which encourages and incentivizes people to wear helmets when riding e-scooters."

VeoRide's Helmet Detection Technology using Deep learning is just the beginning of new AI empowered safety advances the company is bringing to market. Also in process is similar detection technology that can be used to determine when e-scooters are being ridden on sidewalks which is prohibited in a majority of cities.

"I am enormously proud of VeoRide's outstanding R&D team which is proactively innovating our technology and hardware constantly to address the most important safety issues in this industry," said Candice Xie, CEO VeoRide. "In this calendar year alone, we have continually updated the hardware and safety features on what is widely recognized as the most sustainable and safest e-scooter model in use, made charging safer by introducing the first e-swappable battery on the market, and now we are taking on the helmet issue with game changing technology as well."

About VeoRide

VeoRide, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the micromobility industry's fastest growing and most innovative companies. With its unique e-swappable-battery technology which enables safe charging, the company designs and manufactures e-scooters specifically built for the rigors of shared use. VeoRide e-scooters last twelve times longer on average than competitors' consumer grade models, and its e-scooters are also widely recognized as being the safest and most comfortable to ride. VeoRide has dozens of cities nationwide as partners in its mobility share programs, and is adding additional municipalities and universities every month. For more information, please visit http://www.veoride.com

Media Contact:

Amy Hesser

312-933-8324

ahesser@veoride.com

SOURCE VeoRide

Related Links

http://www.veoride.com

